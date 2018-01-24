Will ‘RHONJ’ Be Canceled? Source Claims Producers Are Struggling To Assemble Season 9 Cast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is facing rumors of a potential cancellation and as those rumors continue to swirl, a new report claims producers are struggling to find women willing to appear on the show.

Following the exit of Siggy Flicker, who announced she would be leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey in December of last year, Bravo TV producers are said to be on the hunt for a replacement for Season 9. However, thus far, they have reportedly had no luck convincing any affluent women to open up their lives to the cameras.

On January 22, All About the Real Housewives revealed that women in the Garden State aren’t quick to sign on to appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey because they don’t trust how Bravo TV will portray them on the show. Other women are reportedly concerned about how being associated with the show may impact their lives. Although Bravo TV producers are continuing to hunt for women in the affluent neighborhoods of New Jersey, they haven’t gotten much interest at this point in time.

All About the Real Housewives‘ report comes just days after Radar Online claimed The Real Housewives of New Jersey was on the chopping block with Bravo TV.

At the end of last week, Radar Online claimed Bravo TV was threatening to cancel the show if their remaining cast members, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs, can’t get the series “out of the gutter.” As an insider revealed, viewers are reportedly tired of the dirty drama between the members of the show and ratings have gone downhill because of it.

The insider told the outlet that all of the fights and legal threats between the cast members were too much for viewers and now, there are reportedly conversations happening about getting rid of the show. That said, producers are said to be hopeful that the ladies of the series will assist them in finding someone to add to the show and allow for a fun ninth season to take place.

To see more of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 cast, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of the hit series, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.