Kentucky School Shooting: Victim Posts That She Has A Bullet In Her Chest, Doesn’t Hate Gunman

Tragedy struck again on Tuesday as yet another high school shooting rattled the country, and it left a number of people dead in western Kentucky. Early in the morning, shots rang out in Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, and it ended with two 15-year-old students dead and 17 others wounded. Despite sitting in a hospital with a bullet in her chest, one of the victims said that she did not hate the gunman and knew that he was hurting.

The NY Times reported that this was easily the worst scene in 2018 after just three weeks have passed in the new year. A 15-year-old male student entered a common area of the school on Tuesday and opened fire with a handgun before being arrested at the scene.

No motive is yet known for the shooting.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said that the 15-year-old was going to be charged with murder and attempted murder. As of late on Tuesday evening, there was a lot of talk on social media, but the gunman’s name had not officially been released and wasn’t going to be unless he was indicted.

The victims who lost their lives were 15-year-olds Preston Cope and Bailey Holt. Young Bailey died at the scene while Preston passed away after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Scene at Marshall County High School right now. pic.twitter.com/BR7bukCFkY — Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) January 23, 2018

Throughout most of the morning, many parents wondered just what was going on at the school as it took a while to secure the scene. Once the police reported that they had a suspect in custody, more information began coming out regarding the situation and the other victims.

One of those victims actually hopped on Snapchat and decided to post a picture of herself as she sat in the hospital with a bullet in her chest. She let the world know that “the boy who did this was hurting too. And we can’t hate him.”

This is from a girl who was shot today at Marshall County High School. @WPSDLocal6@PaducahSunNews

Yes what happened is BAD. But we can’t forget, that boy was hurting on the inside too. pic.twitter.com/QNcsaqgygh — ✨khaleesi✨ (@dragonsbeauty) January 23, 2018

Heavy identified the victim as Hannah Danae and she posted the Snapchat picture before heading into surgery.

There is still a lot that is unknown about the Kentucky school shooting, but it was confirmed that of the 17 injured, 12 were shot, and another five were injured while trying to escape. Vox reported that there have been at least nine school shootings this year and this one comes just one day after a 16-year-old student shot a 15-year-old girl in Italy, Texas.

The high school shooting in western Kentucky on Tuesday was a very sad and scary moment for so many people, and it ended up costing two young students their lives. While social media is filled with a lot of outrage, debate, and hate; victim Hannah Danae tried to make a bad situation into a positive one. Even though she sat in a hospital with a bullet in her chest, she wanted to make sure the world did not hate the gunman who did that to her.