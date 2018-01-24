Meghan King Edmonds Was Reportedly Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Meghan King Edmonds announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday and already, rumors are swirling which suggest she may have been fired.

After starring on the Bravo TV reality series for three seasons, Meghan King Edmonds, who is currently expecting twin boys with husband Jim Edmonds, took to her personal website to reveal that she will no longer be appearing on the series — or living in Orange County. As she explained, she will instead be relocating to St. Louis full-time, where she and Jim plan to build their dream home and raise their growing family.

Although Meghan King Edmonds claimed in her statement that she was the one who decided to leave Bravo TV, a new report claims producers allegedly gave the reality star the axe after she attempted to use her pregnancy to get more money from the network.

“After revealing that she was pregnant again on the season finale last season, Meghan tried to use the twins as leverage with producers to get an extended contract and pay raise,” a source told Radar Online on January 23.

According to the report, Meghan King Edmonds did the same thing when she conceived her first child, daughter Aspen, but while it worked the first time around, producers didn’t bite during round two. Instead, they reportedly decided that she didn’t bring much to the show and causing too many fake fights between her co-stars.

As for why Meghan King Edmonds would potentially lie about quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Radar Online source said that the soon-to-be mother of three was pretending that she didn’t care to be a part of the show.

Meghan King Edmonds was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 10th season just months after marrying her now husband. Since then, she has gotten pregnant twice after undergoing in-vitro fertilization.

To see more of the remaining members of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Peggy Sulahian, Kelly Dodd, and Lydia McLaughlin, don’t miss the upcoming 13th season of the show when it returns to Bravo TV later this year.