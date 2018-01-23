Donald Trump Impeachment: As Robert Mueller Seeks President To Testify In Russia Probe, Impeachment Odds Rise

Donald Trump is reportedly facing higher odds of impeachment as the Russia investigation is getting increasingly closer to the president, with new reports that Robert Mueller wants the president to testify about his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Mueller wants to question Trump in the next few weeks regarding the events that led him to fire Comey and Flynn. As the report noted, this shows that Comey’s investigation is becoming increasingly focused on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in trying to stop the Russia investigation.

The report added that Mueller’s investigation appears to be ramping up. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interviewed for several hours last week, the first of Trump’s cabinet members to be interviewed for the investigation, the New York Times reported. James Comey testified last week as well, the report noted.

There are signs that Donald Trump may be worried about being impeached. Democratic strategist and fundraiser Scott Dworkin, who shares details about the Russia investigation and White House developments with his Twitter followers, reported that Trump was “fuming” that Sessions did not report back to him after he was called before Mueller’s team to testify.

Two people close to the WH told me this AM Trump was “absolutely fuming” because Sessions didn’t report back in detail on how his interview went with Mueller’s team. Apparently Trump was “begging” Sessions to tell him what questions were asked & Sessions wouldn’t tell him much. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 23, 2018

There is also increased speculation that the interview could uncover concrete evidence that Trump fired Comey in an attempt to sink the Russia investigation, which could lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

If report is accurate, it suggests that Mueller is finding obstruction of justice easier to prove than Trump’s personal involvement in collusion. No surprise. But I bet Mueller has a few aces up his sleeve we don’t know about—and neither does Trump. https://t.co/K8yOTOOikA — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 23, 2018

Depending on the outcome, this may indeed be one of the most important interviews in American history – “Mueller seeks to question Trump about Flynn and Comey departures” https://t.co/gqbfhmngu5 pic.twitter.com/V9O0JgufwB — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 23, 2018

Donald Trump has frequently denied that he or his campaign colluded with Russia, but legal experts say that may not be as relevant to the investigation as it becomes clear that obstruction of justice is Mueller’s larger target.

While there is increased speculation that Donald Trump could be impeached, it could still be much longer down the line before any concrete action is taken. It would require a majority of the House of Representatives to move forward on impeachment proceedings, which under the current makeup would mean a large number of Republicans turning on the president. That brings added importance to the 2018 midterm elections — if Democrats are able to gain the majority, which to experts looks to be a growing possibility, then impeachment proceedings could grow easier, and more likely as well.