Watch Cavs Vs. Spurs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On Thursday night, basketball fans will watch as the Cavs vs. Spurs live streaming online and televised NBA game coverage is presented. While these two teams are still near the top of the standings, both have had recent struggles, winning just once in their past four games. Tonight, they’ll clash at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, where the Spurs have lost just three times all season. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Spurs live streaming online via feeds.

As they head into this latest matchup, both the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) and San Antonio Spurs (30-18) have a few notable injuries. As ESPN indicated on the game preview’s injury report, Iman Shumpert will be out for the Cavs while Manu Ginobili is listed as out for the Spurs. Spurs center Pau Gasol is considered “day-to-day” for the home team, who find themselves as the underdogs in tonight’s matchup. The point spread finds the visiting Cavaliers as favorites by 2.5 points with a -140 moneyline price, while the Spurs are +120 underdogs in San Antonio. Tonight’s over/under points total is 211.5 points for the full game.

The Wine & Gold have played L.A. tough in #CavsSpurs, holding him to just 10.5 PTS and 7.5 REBS last season.@KeyBank KEYS: https://t.co/y77BmvKo4I pic.twitter.com/hki2SH3gbm — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 23, 2018

As mentioned, these two teams are currently amongst the top four teams in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively. However, both teams have losing records in their last 10 games, with the Cavs going just 3-7 and the Spurs at 4-6. Despite the fact that Cleveland is favored tonight, there are a few trends that seem to be against them, according to Odds Shark.

One of those betting trends is their 0-6 record straight up and against the spread in their last six road games against teams with winning record. The Cavs are also 2-13 straight up in their last 15 games against the San Antonio Spurs. If that’s not enough, Cleveland has a 12-32-1 record against the spread for the current season. However, the Spurs have struggled too, which could make this game one that most bettors back away from based on the low spread.

Tuesday night’s NBA game featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage of this game is available exclusively on TNT. Cable and satellite subscribers with TNT can also log into the TNTDrama website or any compatible apps to watch the game on a live-streaming feed. The game may also be available online through the TNT Overtime service.

For those without TNT or cable/satellite TV service, a SlingTV subscription may be the best option. The channel streaming service is available for a free one-week trial for all new subscribers. TNT is available in the Sling Blue or Sling Orange channel packages. Customers can see more details at Sling.com for how to sign up and use the service.