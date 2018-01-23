Kylie Jenner: Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Support Pregnancy Amid Kardashian Feud Over Memoir [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, reportedly wasn’t happy to learn about her pregnancy, and it’s said that they are still feuding about it, it’s been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, upon learning about Kylie’s pregnancy, Caitlyn was left disappointed because she simply felt that her daughter was too young to already be thinking about parenthood and family.

It definitely soured their relationship, insiders reveal, especially since Caitlyn didn’t know anything about Kylie’s rapper beau Travis Scott, who has spent the majority of his time on his world tour while his girlfriend was leaning on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for pregnancy advice.

It’s now being wondered whether Kylie will want to have her father in the delivery room with her, especially since she hasn’t had a close relationship with Caitlyn throughout her time as an expectant mother of one.

Sources continue to tell Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner felt stressed out by the supposed fact that she didn’t have the 68-year-old’s support.

While Caitlyn is believed to have come around and grown to the idea of Kylie becoming a mother, she’s still remaining hopeful that things turn out the way that the 20-year-old hopes they do, with her current goal being to get Travis to move in with her upon the baby’s arrival.

Scott’s contractual agreements to be on tour had been signed months before Kylie had learned about her pregnancy, so there was no way the rapper could have backed out from a deal that had already been locked in place.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Kris Jenner is set to be in the delivery room with her daughter as she prepares to give birth in the forthcoming weeks, but as previously mentioned, it’s still unclear whether Caitlyn has even received an invitation to show up to the hospital.

Kylie’s father has been feuding with the Kardashians ever since her controversial book, The Secrets of My Life, hit bookstores last year, where she infamously slammed the family, and partially blaming them for delaying her transition plans.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Kris is said to have cut all ties with Jenner, stressing that the memoir was nothing but filled with fabricated stories about her marriage.