‘God Of War’ Gets April Release, Collector’s Edition, And New Trailer For PS4

PlayStation 4 owners finally received word on when to expect what will likely be the biggest PS4 exclusive titles of the year. God of War has received a launch date along with a new story trailer that explains a little more of the Kratos’ new journey as a father. Sony also revealed three versions of collector’s editions that are now available for pre-order.

God of War will launch worldwide on April 20, 2018, for the PS4. Sony’s Santa Monica Studios has been developing the title since at least late 2014 when creative director Cory Balrog first announced what is effectively a soft reboot of the franchise.

Following the events of God of War 3, Kratos is now in the realm of northern realms of Norse mythology with creatures and characters based on Norse mythology. The Greek god has a wife and son, Atreus. However, his wife dies which sends he and his son a new journey take her ashes to the highest peak in the realm, as the trailer reveals.

This sets the stage for a father-son adventure where Kratos struggles with revealing his true nature to Atreus, who has no idea that both his father and he are gods. There is the added challenge of trying to mentor a child when their power is fueled by rage.

Sony is offering two physical collector’s editions for God of War plus a Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with a physical limited-run Kratos pin for the United States and Canada residents who pre-order. All pre-orders will come with three in-game legendary shield skins. Those who pre-order from GameStop or EB Games will also receive a Luck of Ages XP boost.

Santa Monica Studios/Sony

The God of War Collector’s Edition is priced at $129.99 and comes with a 9-inch state featuring Kratos and Atreus in action killing two foes. It also comes with a Steelbook Case, 2-inch Huldra Brothers carvings, an exclusive lithograph, and a cloth map. Digital content featured in this edition includes a Death’s Vow Armor Set, Exile’s Guardian Shield, a God of War digital comic and digital artbook, plus a PS4 Dynamic Theme.

The Stone Mason Edition for God of War costs a little extra at $149.99. It contains the exact same content as the Collector’s Edition plus throws in extra physical goodies like a Stone Mason’s Ring, Mimir’s Head Talking Keychain, 2-inch Horse and Troll carvings. There is also a Defender of the Chosen Shield digital item.

Finally, the God of War Digital Deluxe Edition packs the digital items from the Collector’s Edition along with the aforementioned Kratos physical pin for those in the U.S. and Canada. It has a more affordable $69.99 price.