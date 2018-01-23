‘Clue’ Reboot In The Works Thanks To Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has inked a major deal with Fox, landing a three-year first look deal with the company. Reynold’s own production company, Maximum Effort, will create various projects for Fox, starting with a reboot of the popular 1985 murder-mystery film Clue.

Deadline broke the news of the reboot, noting Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will write the script for the new Clue film. Maximum Effort and Allspark Pictures (Hasbro) will work together in creating the new flick, which will star Reynolds himself.

News of Fox’s deal with Maximum Effort comes after Disney and Fox signed their acquisition deal, which will be completed in 2019.

Rumors are already swirling that the new Clue film will be rated R, seeing that Reynolds is at the helm. With the enormous success of Deadpool in the box office, it would be shocking to see a less than R-rating. Deadpool is the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time internationally, and second highest domestically behind The Passion of the Christ.

As the film is in early stages of pre-production, there is no news on script specifics. The film will likely follow classic Clue characters Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, and Mrs. Peacock as they try to decipher who killed Mr. Boddy. In the Clue film, several other outside characters are murdered, including a stranded motorist, a police officer, Yvette the maid, the cook, and a singing telegram.

The original film shot three separate endings, which were dispersed throughout theaters nationwide. In one, Mrs. Peacock was the culprit who killed all the characters, while Miss Scarlet was the murderess in another. In the third ending, all the guests, including Wadsworth the butler, had killed someone, except for Mr. Green, who was an undercover cop.

When released on video, all three endings were compiled together, with the third ending being declared “what really happened.”

The cult-classic film starred Tim Curry as Wadsworth, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, Michael McKean as Mr. Green, Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlet, and Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White.

Reynolds’ Untitled Deadpool Sequel hits theaters on May 18.