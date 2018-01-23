Beth Chapman Is Glowing In First Photo In Over Three Weeks

Beth Chapman has not shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page in three long weeks. Fans of the reality star were overjoyed when she finally posted a photo of herself and noted that Beth was glowing.

Beth’s last photo of herself came on New Year’s Day when she made the courageous decision to share a close-up image of her neck scars. The bounty hunter explained how difficult it was to show off the scars from her tumor-removal surgery, but started off 2018 by “embracing the unembraceable.”

Throughout the last few weeks, Beth has shared videos of her dogs, and photos documenting her recent trip throughout the United States. She shared the first new image of herself last night, alongside husband Duane “Dog” Chapman and their friend Judge Wilters. Beth and Dog were visiting the Alabama District Attorney’s Office where they met up with their old friend.

Fans were ecstatic at her return, mostly commenting on her overall appearance. The comment section was full of heart and kissy-face emojis in additions to well-wishes for the new year. The photo has already garnered over 8,000 likes.

“You look amazing! Go MAGA,” one user commented.

Beth has been an outspoken Trump supporter, and while she has received some backlash for it, many loyal fans have stuck by her side.

“Beth you look beautiful and so well you are glowing,” another fan added.

While most users were commenting on her beauty, other’s were begging the 50-year-old to meet them while she was still in Alabama. Beth shared an image of a water tower from the city of Bay Minette yesterday and captioned the photo “Sweet Home Alabama.” She also noted in her new photo that she still has an office in the southwest Alabama town.

There is still some speculation surrounding a revival of Dog the Bounty Hunter, as Beth continues to tag A&E in her photos. She also hashtagged #yaneverknow in the new photo, causing fans to question if the show was returning in the comment section.

There has been no word from A&E regarding a possible revival, but Chapman family fans could get a glimpse of Beth if the rumors of her presence on Celebrity Big Brother are true.

As the Inquisitr reported in December, the rumor mill was swirling around Beth’s possible role as a houseguest in the first-ever U.S. season of CBB. Houseguests have not yet been revealed, as CBS has remained extremely tight-lipped over their contestants.

To see if Beth enters the CBB house, watch when the show premieres on February 7.