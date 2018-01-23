Brandon Ray Griesemer’s Facebook Pictures, CNN Death Threats: Fake News, F*** You, F***ing N*****s, Kill You

Brandon Griesemer is a 19-year-old man who is in big trouble after being accused of calling CNN headquarters 22 times in two days with threats to kill CNN employees. The FBI reports that Brandon spoke about “fake news” in his many threats to the network, according to CBS Detroit.

Griesemer hails from Novi, Michigan. According to Heavy, the Facebook photos, including one from December 14, 2014, titled “Mi Familia,” shows Brandon Ray Griesemer in Facebook pictures. One was uploaded on December 29, 2014, to the Facebook account of Justin Mark Griesemer, with the photo’s description reading, “Ma’ Bro’ Brandon Ray Griesemer.” Another Facebook post from January 7, 2015, called Brandon the best.

“MA’ BROTHA’ Brandon Ray Griesemer is THE BEST.”

However, Brandon now faces charges of threatening to injure or harm CNN workers via “transmitting interstate communications” that represented 22 calls to the Atlanta helm of CNN between January 9 and 10. Of the 22 phone calls that Griesemer allegedly made to the network, four were deemed threatening. Brandon allegedly told a CNN phone operator on January 9, at 3:06 p.m., that he was on his way to the CNN station to kill them.

“Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. F*** you, f*****’ n******.”

Griesemer reportedly called CNN once more only three minutes after that call, once again making threats.

“I’m on my way right now to gun the f*****’ CNN cast down. F*** you.”

When the CNN operator requested his name, Brandon allegedly threatened the life of the operator directly.

“F*** you. I am coming to kill you.”

Griesemer’s dad was the owner of the phone number that Brandon allegedly used to make the threats. Authorities phoned the number and a man who called himself Brandon answered, enabling them to compare the recorded CNN death threats with Brandon’s voice.

According to online voting records, Griesemer has “no known political party affiliation” and “is a male registered to vote in Oakland County, Michigan.”

“I’m coming for you CNN. I’m smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours.”

Griesemer’s threats to CNN reportedly claimed that Brandon was more intelligent than the CNN cast and more powerful, with Brandon whispering threats that allegedly promised the network they would experience harm and death within hours after his phone calls.

Griesemer also allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks against Jewish people, as he allegedly threatened to drive from Michigan down to Atlanta to kill all of the employees at the CNN network.

“You are going down. I have a gun and I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to f****** gun every single last one of you. I have a team of people. It’s going to be great, man … You gotta get prepared for this one buddy.”

Griesemer has previously allegedly issued threats against others, such as in September of 2017, when Brandon allegedly called the Islamic Center of Ann Arbor to say bad things about Muslims and the mosque. Brandon admitted making the call, with Gresemer claiming he was mad when he did so. Brandon works part-time in a grocery store but now is staring down at a potential five-year prison sentence if found guilty. Brandon was released after posting $10,000 bond, with his father claiming that Brandon didn’t realize the seriousness of the death threats he allegedly made.