Donald Trump Is Really ‘Bald’ And ‘Can’t Read,’ Claims ‘Fire And Fury’ Author Michael Wolff

Michael Wolff isn’t done bashing President Donald Trump just yet. The author of the controversial book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House called Trump stupid and bald during an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. What else with Wolff say about Trump’s presidency?

Wolff Calls Trump Stupid

According to Deadline, Wolff believes that Trump is not smart enough to run the county and everyone in his administration knows that he is a dumb man. Wolff says that Trump’s administration is full of “knuckleheads” who don’t know how to do their jobs properly. He even believes their stupidity is why he was able to get so much dirt on Trump, as nobody in the White House knew about his previous books.

“I think everyone in the White House would agree that Trump is someone who should not be President,” Wolff told Noah. “I am not saying… anything controversial: The President of the United States is surrounded by people who believe he should not have his job.”

Is Trump Smart Enough To Run The Country?

Wolff claims that Trump is nothing more than a TV personality who doesn’t know how to run a business, let alone the country. The author says that Trump, whom he referred to as a “bald” man, has never negotiated a business deal and doesn’t even know how to create a balance sheet.

As far as Wolff is concerned, Trump made his money in front of the cameras and is not the shrewd businessman everyone has been led to believe. And that’s not all.

Wolff Teases Trump’s Affair

Toward the end of the interview, Wolff hinted that his book teases a reported affair between Trump and a member of his staff. The author didn’t specifically write about the affair in the book, but he told Noah that it’s there if he reads between the lines.

It isn’t clear who Wolff is talking about, but he did reveal some info about one of Trump’s senior advisors named Hope Hicks, who also worked closely with Trump’s former manager Steve Bannon.

In his book, Wolff made some pretty damning comments about Trump’s marriage with First Lady Melania Trump. Wolff claims that Melania and Trump are not close and that she didn’t support his campaign for the presidency. Trump and Melania have both denied the allegations in Wolff’s book and say that he fabricated the whole thing.

How Accurate Is Wolff’s Book?

Wolff has been making the rounds in recent weeks promoting Fire and Fury. Although this is his first appearance on The Daily Show, Noah has talked about the book in the past. In a previous segment, Noah told his viewers that he isn’t sure if Fire and Fury is accurate and admitted that a lot of it is probably exaggerated. Even still, Noah believes that the book is a perfect reflection of the image Trump has created over the past year and highlights his polarizing nature.

While Wolff’s book could attract unwanted attention from Trump, the author isn’t worried about any repercussions. Instead, he firmly stands behind his sources and believes that Donald Trump and America will eventually accept his book as truth.