Matt Lauer Spent Time With Wife Monday, Reportedly Not Exactly Kicked Out Of Home, Yet Divorce Is ‘Imminent’

Former Today anchor Matt Lauer was seen for the first time in nearly a month on Monday, amidst rumors that he was thrown out of his Hamptons home and that a divorce from his wife Annette Roque is “imminent.”

According to the Daily Mail, Matt Lauer spent some time Monday morning with his wife at Bright Side Farm, their horse farm and training facility. Each went into the facility separately, and Lauer left after an hour there. Roque was not seen departing from the facility.

Matt Lauer then headed over to Harbor Market and Kitchen and got a take-out pizza and a bag of Stacy’s “Simply Naked’ plain flavored pita chips. It was noted that Lauer was not wearing his wedding ring.

This was the first public sighting of both Lauer and Roque since the Christmas holidays.

On Monday, Page Six reported that Matt Lauer was allegedly kicked out of his $36 million dollar Hamptons estate over the weekend. Yet, according to a source that spoke to the Daily Mail, this is not “entirely true.”

Their source points out that although Matt and Annette have been “technically married for 20 years,” it has been years since they have “lived under the same roof” or “been” together.

They report that although Lauer is not staying at their $36 million North Haven compound, Strongheart Manor, where Roque lives with their younger two children, Romy, 14 and youngest son Thijs, 11, Lauer is staying at their $18 million “compound” in nearby Sag Harbor. Their oldest son, Jack, 16, is currently away at boarding school.

Page Six spoke to a “well placed source” who reports that although Roque and Lauer are allegedly living separately, she has yet to file for divorce, “but it is imminent.”

Yet, Lauer’s “legal team” told the publication that Lauer’s reps did not comment on whether or not the couple has formally separated.

Bachelor Matt Lauer grabs pizza and a bag of chips in Hamptonshttps://t.co/2IjVAS6ggH via @MailOnline — Joe FreedomLover???????? (@JoeFreedomLove) January 22, 2018

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque’s decision to live separately was allegedly done to keep their children out of the limelight. Five years ago, Matt Lauer spoke to Parenting magazine about the decision he and Roque made about their separate living situation. He explained that they made a joint decision to keep their children’s lives private, so they bought a house “way out” where Roque could live with their three children in privacy and give them a chance for a more normal life.

Yet, he explained that this meant that he would need to live in New York City “three to four nights a week,” but went home on the weekends. However, Lauer pointed out that he did take the time to go to their children’s events. Yet, he admitted that his time with his kids was “three intense days.”

Former Today host Matt Lauer was fired in late November for sexual misconduct.