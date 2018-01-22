‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Shares Alarming Twitter Post Amid Catelynn Lowell’s Rehab Stay

Tyler Baltierra appears to be going through hard times as his wife, Catelynn Lowell, seeks help for her ongoing mental health issues in rehab for the third time in recent months.

Following Catelynn Lowell’s announcement about her return to rehab last week, Tyler Baltierra took to his Twitter page to share an alarming tweet, seemingly about his own mental state.

“I just don’t know if I can do this anymore,” Tyler Baltierra tweeted on January 21, along with a sad-faced emoji.

Right away, fans became concerned and sent encouraging messages his way, telling him to pray or seek therapy for himself.

Although Tyler Baltierra didn’t say what his tweet was in reference to, many believed that the reality star may be struggling to maintain his composure as Catelynn Lowell’s treatment continues. After all, the Teen Mom OG dad has a lot on his plate. In addition to his career and role on the MTV series, he’s also the father of 3-year-old Novalee Reign. So, while he’s used to having a partner when it comes to maintaining his household, he is now a working single father.

One day after his alarming tweet was shared, Tyler Baltierra returned to his Twitter page to thank his fans and followers for their love and support.

“You guys inspire me & impact me more than you think,” he wrote on January 22.

Catelynn Lowell announced her return to rehab last week on Twitter and told fans she would be participating in a six-week program.

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

In other Tyler Baltierra news, the longtime reality star recently revealed he’s dropped nearly 30 pounds in just over a month’s time. In a post to his fans and followers on Instagram last week, Baltierra posted before and after photos of his weight loss efforts and quickly, fans began flooding him with compliments. His audience also liked the images of Baltierra’s weight loss over 200,000 times.

To see more of Tyler Baltierra and his co-stars, including his wife, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, Andrew Glennon, Kristina Anderson, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and Farrah Abraham, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.