‘This Is Us’ Cast Reacts To Surprise SAG Award Win For Best TV Drama Ensemble

This Is Us had a supersized win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The cast of NBC’s top-rated family drama won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia led the cast of the show in a heartfelt speech on the SAG Awards stage, thanking showrunner Dan Fogelman as well as the production assistants and casting directors for the series. Ventimiglia also thanked This Is Us fans for tuning in each week to a show “that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion.”

“We love you and thank you very much,” Milo said to This Is Us fans.

This Is Us was up against some serious competition for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama trophy. The NBC drama beat out The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things in the category.

Sterling K. Brown revealed that even he was surprised by This Is Us’ big win.

“We were all waiting for them to say The Handmaid’s Tale and we were all ready to politely and deservedly say ‘Handmaid’s Tale is dope,’ but then they called our network television drama,” Brown told EW.

“None of these other shows look like us, and the fact that we got a chance to come and we WON??? This is a very special night. I told my cast this is like a top 5 special night in terms of these awards. It’s so nice to be able to do it with the family.”

This Is Us has one of the biggest casts on network television—what other show has three actors playing the same role?— so the ensemble award honored only part of the cast. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Ron Cephas Jones, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, and Hannah Zeile were honored with the ensemble award but in his speech, Ventimiglia gave credit to the show’s entire cast.

“We are just a small collection of a lot of very talented and very hard-working people that work on this show,” Ventimiglia said.

While delivering his speech on behalf of the This Is Us cast, Milo Ventimiglia got so caught up in the moment that he forgot to finish it. Milo later took to Twitter to post an update to thank the show’s art department.

First time on that stage and have one more thing to say…. #ArtDepartment…can’t do what we do without our amazing art department. #ThisIsUs. MV pic.twitter.com/Vfd7HVvT6a — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) January 22, 2018

Following This Is Us’ landmark SAG Awards win, the producers and cast of the hit drama series also hit social media to Twitter to post reaction. Executive producer Ken Olin reminded Milo and his teen TV sons not to stay up too late celebrating because they had an early call on Monday morning.

I'm speechless and so incredibly honored! WE DID IT!!! Thank you @SAGawards and so much love to all my cast mates! — Hannah Zeile (@hannahzeilexo) January 22, 2018

Nothing like seeing your TV dad @SterlingKBrown Win Best Actor in a Drama Series live @SAGawards — Faithe Herman (@FaitheHerman) January 22, 2018

If anyone @SAGawards sees @MiloVentimiglia @Logan_Shroyer @nilesfitch – make them go home, they’ve got an early call in the morning. Unlike the government @NBCThisisUs is not shut down!

Great night guys. Congratulations. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) January 22, 2018

In addition to This Is Us’ win for Best Ensemble in a Drama, Sterling K. Brown became the first black actor to win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. A special episode will also air after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4.