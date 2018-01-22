Olivia Munn Denies Dating Chris Pratt, Posts Texts With Anna Faris

Ocean’s 8 actress Olivia Munn recently shot down rumors that she is dating Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. And she did so with a little help from his ex, Anna Faris.

Since the year began, multiple reports have come out claiming that Munn and Pratt have been secretly seeing each other and that Faris has not been happy about it. Last week, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two were spotted on a “romantic” dinner at the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The outlet cited eyewitnesses who claimed that the alleged couple did not try to hide their PDA, but that they avoided being photographed.

On Saturday evening, Munn took to Instagram to set the record straight.

In a series of posts on her Instagram stories, the Six actress publicly responded to the reports that she is dating Pratt and, in a masterclass in female solidarity, slammed those trying to pit her and Faris against each other.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” the actress wrote in the first story slide.

“2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating [Chris Pratt], some tabloids got me and [Anna Faris] all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

Munn also poked fun at the notion of her and Pratt dating, writing that the two of them would have a “horrible” celebrity couple name. She also proved that she had taken it upon herself to clear the air with Faris, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation with the Mom star.

In her text message to Pratt’s ex, Munn wrote that while she doesn’t usually respond to tabloid stories, she wanted to reach out because they knew each other personally. She reassured Faris that there is “0% truth” to the story that she and Pratt are dating and signed off with well wishes for the new year.

It wasn’t long before Faris responded.

“Oh my god—this town is so f**king crazy—you are so sweet to text,” she wrote.

“I love you—having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled.”

According to E! News, before sharing these messages on her Instagram Stories, Munn was at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, where she urged participants to “refrain from judgment” and “be the rock of understanding.”

“We all have the power to make sure our daughters, nieces, granddaughters, great-granddaughters grow up with the mentality that if you come for one of us, you come for all of us.”

Munn, 37, split from her longtime boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, in April, 2017. Rodgers is currently dating NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Faris, 41, and Pratt, 38, separated after eight years of marriage in August and are co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Jack. Pratt filed for divorce in December. Since her split from the Jurassic World actor, Faris has been spotted spending time with Michael Barrett, a cinematographer she worked with on the upcoming film, Overboard. The two were photographed touring Venice, Italy, in November.