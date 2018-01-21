Trump’s Alleged Mistress Rolls Out ‘Making America Horny Again’ Tour

The U.S. government may be shut down, but the American entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.

Donald Trump is stuck for the weekend at the White House, forced to skip the party that was thrown at Mar-A-Lago to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the beginning of his presidency as he awaits word of some kind of settlement in the impasse between Senate Republicans and Democrats.

Meanwhile, his photo is featured prominently on a poster at The Trophy Club, a Greenville, South Carolina, strip joint promoting Saturday night’s appearance of porn star Stormy Daniels, part of her “Making America Horny Again” tour.

Accompanying the photo of Trump and Daniels on the poster is the catch line, “He saw her live- you can, too.”

According to the Trophy Club’s website, those who caught this stop on Daniels’ tour also had a chance to buy domestic beer for $3.

The “Making America Horny Again” line gives Daniels an opportunity to capitalize on the recent notoriety she has received as a result of a Wall Street Journal report alleging she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which also indicated his lawyer Michael Cohen supposedly paid her $130,000 to keep it a secret. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, while Cohen also says the two had no affair but has not denied the payoff.

The affair allegation received even more notoriety Friday with the publication of an interview Daniels did with In Touch magazine in 2011. In that interview. Daniels acknowledged the affair and added details, including Trump’s dislike of sharks and that the sex was “nothing crazy,” even though “I can describe his junk perfectly.”

Daniels’ alleged association with the president of the United States is not the first time she has been connected to politics.

In 2009 and 2010, she entertained the possibility of running against incumbent Republican Sen. David Vitter in Louisiana. Daniels conducted a listening tour throughout the state, stressing issues like child protection and the promotion of women in business. She promised that if she were elected, she would no longer star in pornographic movies, according to a review of her brief political career in Bayou Brief.

Her campaign slogan, “Screwing People Honestly” capitalized on her professional background.

Daniels dropped out of the race in April 2010 and never came near politics again until this week.

Media Punch / AP Images

The publicity for the Trophy Club event refers to Daniels as the “twitter storm sensation,” a play on both Trump’s favorite form of communication and her professional name.

For the first time ever Saturday night, America’s political spotlight fell on an establishment that sells itself as the “only smoking full topless club in Greenville County.”

The trailer for Daniel’s appearance notes that she is the star of The 40-Year Virgin and that she had an “alleged” affair with Donald Trump.

That appears to be a wink and a nod to a non-disclosure agreement in a full disclosure establishment.