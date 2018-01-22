Abby Lee Miller Weight Loss: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Flaunts New Body Transformation After Shedding 100 Pounds

Abby Lee Miller’s weight loss inside the clink was quite expected as earlier reports revealed that the former Dance Moms star had to deal with food that an ordinary inmate gets. Given her appetite and expensive taste buds, it only makes sense that she will drop a few pounds while serving her time. However, nobody expected the terror dance teacher to shed a whopping 100 pounds in less than a year. Now, Abby shows off her amazing body transformation while wearing her prison uniform.

After the 51-year-old dance instructor turned herself in in the FCC Victorville prison last year, her Instagram posts were mostly throwback photos. But her recent post is a brand new snap, and it clearly showed off her impressive weight loss. Although the former mentor of the Abby Lee Dance Company Elite Competition Team members has made a lot of enemies on the show, she still gets a lot of love from people in and out of Dance Moms and posed with them during their visit.

Before heading to jail, Abby Lee Miller had been nothing but an emotional wreck in her interviews, confirming her fear of being locked up for 366 days. But it appears that the reality star has adjusted well inside the clink and even said on the caption that she has “made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to her fraud and money laundering charges. Although she openly admitted that she made a lot of mistakes in her life, the TV personality also hinted that she is not built for prison.

“I made lots of mistakes,” Abby Lee Miller tearfully told The View‘s Jedediah Biladuring at the time. “I probably won’t survive,” the dance mentor added.

Fortunately, Abby Lee Miller is now in a much happier place, mentally and emotionally. In fact, new reports revealed that she may be released from prison earlier for good behavior. However, the reality star denied the recent claims but shared that she is “feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time.”