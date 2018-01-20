Demi Lovato Shares The Inspirational Story Behind Her Recent Weight Gain

Demi Lovato is opening up about her recent weight gain and sharing an inspiring message for her fans against body shaming. After posting a number of inspirational bikini photos to her Instagram account earlier this month, Demi took to Twitter this week to confirm that she’s put on a few pounds recently – and she’s proud of it.

The talented singer – who’s opened up about her battles with eating disorders numerous times in the past – shared a message with her fans on Twitter this week where she confirmed that she’s now happier and healthier than ever before when it comes to her relationship with food and her body.

“No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation),” Lovato tweeted on January 19, confirming that although she may have put on a little weight over the past few months, she’s proud of her body.

“I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple [of pounds] since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans,” Demi said.

Lovato then added in her inspirational tweet that she’s no longer “food shaming myself” after being incredibly open with her fans about struggling with body confidence over the past few years.

And it seems like Demi’s message of body positivity certainly struck a chord with her fans.

In addition to already receiving more than 98,000 likes in the first few hours, a slew of messages flooded in from the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s more than 54.2 million followers on the social media site, many of whom opened up about their own stories and battles with eating disorders.

“[I’ve had] anorexia [for] almost 16 years… I lost my father 4 months ago and my mother has kidney failure. But your documentary and you have given me the strength to fight,” Twitter user @TheNandyDiaries told Lovato, referring to her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated in which she spoke candidly about her past struggles with bulimia and drug abuse.

“Thank you for making me healthy again,” another fan then told Demi this week alongside photos of themselves looking extremely thin alongside snaps showing a healthy weight gain. “You’re my strength everyday.”

“We’re so proud. Love u so much,” a third said to the star on the social media site.

Demi’s inspiring tweet about her weight came shortly after she shared photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram, one of which she admitted she hesitated about posting because she didn’t like how her legs looked.

“I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism,” Lovato captioned a photo of herself looking healthy and happy on the beach in early January.

“Learning to love my body the way it is challenging but life changing,” Demi then continued in the caption. “Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes.”

Lovato also discussed her decision to post photos of herself showing a little more skin during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Telling the daytime talk show host that she had been “working” on herself over the past year, Demi said on the show that she shared bikini and swimsuit photos to let her fans know that they too can get to a place of body confidence no matter what their weight or how they feel about their bodies.

“I post more bathing suit pictures online,” Lovato continued, per Entertainment Tonight. “I want to show my fans that it’s possible to get to that self-love too.”