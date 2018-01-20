‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Paul Abrahamian May Have Leaked Cast Member In Revealing Tweet [Rumor]

Famed Big Brother player, Paul Abrahamian, took to his Twitter page Friday night and posted a revealing photo and message that may just leaked one of the cast members to take part in the highly anticipated U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother.

The photo posted by Paul shows the former two-time Big Brother houseguest attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game while sitting next to some very influential and powerful people. Right next to Paul in the revealing image is longtime Big Brother casting director, Robyn Kass, and beside her is the CEO and co-owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss. Finally, sitting the furthest from Paul is actor Dennis Haskins who is best known for playing the character Mr. Belding on the teen sitcom, Saved by the Bell, which ran from the late 1980’s to the early 1990’s.

Paul’s Intriguing Tweet

In his tweet, Paul writes the following.

Had such a great time tonight @Kassting @JeanieBuss – can’t thank you ladies enough! Great to meet you @mrbelding!!! What a better way to end it with a @Lakers win! #LAlovebaby.”

In response to Paul’s post, @Being_Loud wrote she was taking his tweet as “confirmation that @mrbelding” will be a cast member of CBB US.

Dennis appears to be a fan of the Big Brother franchise, as a 2016 YouTube video shows him greeting fans as he attends the Big Brother 18 wrap party at Clifton’s Cafeteria in downtown Los Angeles. This could indicate he’s open to being part of the very first season of CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility since Robyn has been casting Big Brother almost every season that she and Paul were out and about finalizing the celebrity cast. And, with Jeanie being a power player in the sports world, she may also be one of the celebrities who has signed up to take part in CBB US this season.

Of course, all of this is just speculation and rumor until the show actually premieres in just a few weeks and fans find out who is actually part of the CBB US cast.

Celebrity Big Brother House Transformed for Cast

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house will not have to brave any inclement weather, as for the first time ever the backyard of the Big Brother house has been covered by a roof. The construction was seen in a very short Snapchat video, posted by Buddy TV last week.

This season of Celebrity Big Brother is the first time any Big Brother season has taken place during the winter months since the ninth season of the hit reality show, as noted by Buddy TV.

The first season of the American version of Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

