Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Baby Name: Little Chicago West Already Has An Adorble Nickname

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially announced the name of their newest bundle of joy. The couple, who welcomed their third child together earlier this week via a surrogate announced on Friday that they have decided to name their baby girl Chicago West. However, it seems that little Chicago may be called a different name by her closest family members.

According to a Jan. 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, took to her social media to gush over her older sibling’s newest addition to the family. Khloe revealed that absolutely loved the name Chicago West, and that she would be calling the baby girl by her already cultivated nickname, Chi, which Khloe clarified to fans is pronounced “Shy.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemingly decided to name their second daughter after the city where Kanye grew up. The name came as a surprise to many Kardashian fans, after Kim had went on the record revealing that she liked shorter one-syllable names, much like her oldest two children, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. Little Chicago West now joins her older brother and sister after Kimye’s surrogate birthed the child on Monday.

Kim Kardashian has been very open about her pregnancy struggles, and even tried to carry a third child. However, after many warnings from her doctor, she and Kanye West decided that if they wanted to have more biological children they would need to hire a surrogate to carry the baby, and that’s exactly what they did. Little Chicago West is the first born Kardashian baby of 2018, but she won’t be the last. Chi will soon be welcoming two little cousins into the family as Kim’s younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both expecting as well.

While Kylie Jenner is said to be nearing her due date, she still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian revealed her baby bump back in December via social media. Khloe recently told Ellen DeGeneres that if the baby is a boy she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson plan to name him Tristan Jr., but that have not thought of a little girl’s name just yet.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Photos of Chicago West have yet to be revealed, but fans will be eagerly awaiting for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to post something on social media in the coming weeks.