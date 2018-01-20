Active Shooter Reported In Colorado Neighborhood: Opens Fire On Responding Officers [Breaking]

Police have blocked off an entire section of northern Colorado Springs after reports of an active shooter in the area, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springs police officers and SWAT are at the scene and are now conducting a door-to-door search for the gunman. Reports from the area say that the unidentified shooter fired several shots at officers before fleeing.

Authorities have blocked off a large portion of the neighborhood located in north Colorado Springs and have warned residents to shelter in place until further notice.

A reverse-911 call was sent out to advise residents that there is an active police operation in the area.

According to the CSPD blotter report, the gunman is described as a “Caucasian male in his 30’s who is six foot wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans.”

CSPD reports that a “shots fired” call was received around 3:40 p.m. and the gunman allegedly fired additional shots at officers.

It is not known at this time whether officers returned fire, but so far no injuries have been reported and the whereabouts of the shooter is still unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lt Black on scene active shooter. Stand-by for additional information. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 19, 2018

Possible-tactical interventions. No shots fired at this incident. Still an active scene. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 20, 2018

Residents please continue to shelter in place. Please notify CSPD of any suspicious activity. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 20, 2018