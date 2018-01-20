‘General Hospital’ Co-Head Writer Shelly Altman Teases Anna’s Role In Jason And Sonny’s Hunt For Faison

Cesar Faison is lurking, and General Hospital spoilers tease that Port Charles residents believe it’s better to be one step ahead of the sinister man. Anders Hove is back as Faison, and he will be drawn into an exciting plotline in his comeback.

Faison’s Pursuers

General Hospital co-head writer Shelly Altman reveals that Anna (Finola Hughes) will play a crucial role in the pursuit of the iconic villain. As to what drives Anna, Altman says she wants to “find him and put him away.” If possible, she wants to be the one to make the first contact with the villain.

Anna will not be the only person drawn into this hunt. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) feels the need to do this for his own peace of mind. Maxie’s pregnancy made him curious about his father. He was so frustrated because Dr. Obrecht tried to cover up his paternity. When he finally learned the truth, he realized the man who fathered him was just too evil his mother couldn’t disclose who he is. Nathan has a lot of questions on his mind, and General Hospital spoilers tease he will not rest until he corners Faison.

Steve Burton On Jason’s Crusade

Everyone is after Faison for a reason, and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) wants a confrontation with him. Faison left Jason to die five years ago. Burton revealed that Jason wants to know why Faison did it. However, he has an ulterior motive.

Faison is a rabid dog who terrorized Port Charles for a long time. According to Burton, Jason’s goal is to put an end to Faison’s reign of terror. His main goal is to kill Faison; he needs the man put down more than he needs to find the answers.

Anna Joins The Hunt

The search for the suspected traitor is on, and Burton shared some General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week. According to him, Anna and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will put their heads together to corner P.K. Sinclair.

Anna's determined to catch Faison once and for all. And the information she needs is closer than she thinks. #GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/yxdTUiZI0N — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 19, 2018

Sinclair will request a face-to-face meeting, but they think something’s off. As for how his allies will react, Burton revealed Anna will be hesitant about leaving the job to Sonny and Jason. She has trust issues, so Burton previewed the upcoming General Hospital scene where Anna insists on showing up for the meeting.

Since Jason knows just how obsessed Faison is with Anna, General Hospital spoilers show that he will agree to her request but he will be there to look out for her. As for how Sonny will react, Burton shared a candid comment in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

“Sonny doesn’t object to Jason going, I guess he doesn’t love me that much.”

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard already shot some scenes with Hove, and both actors love being with the General Hospital villain. They tease exciting events involving Faison. Altman also had cryptic General Hospital spoilers to say, and according to her there will be dramatic scenes ahead and it will involve Port Charles residents and Faison.