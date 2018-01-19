Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian Over Surrogate, Jokes She May Have ‘Left Her Bleeding & Dismissed Her’

Wendy Williams is calling out Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West after Kim confirmed earlier this week that the couple’s surrogate had given birth to their third child, a daughter whose name has not yet been officially confirmed by the couple.

The star spoke about the twosome becoming parents again on The Wendy Williams Show during the infamous Hot Topics section earlier this week, where she joked that West and Kardashian may have “grabbed” their baby out of the surrogate mother’s arms and left her “bleeding.”

“So, when you’re a surrogate, what happens?” Wendy asked her studio audience on the show this week while speaking about the couple and their new baby, per BET.

“What happens?” Wendy continued on her daytime talk show of the surrogacy process. “You grab the baby and leave her bleeding and dismiss her?”

Williams then called out the couple – who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North West and 2-year-old son Saint West – once again by claiming that the amount they’re reported to have paid the surrogate wasn’t enough money.

Citing a past report from TMZ which claimed the two had allegedly paid around $45,000 to have the woman carry their third child, Williams then said the amount was “not a lot of money for the situation.”

Williams continued to throw a whole lot of shade at Kardashian and West during Hot Topics, speculating that their surrogate should write a tell-all book or do in-depth interviews about her time with the couple over the past nine months.

“Will she write a book? Will she start selling stories? Will she give some to Hot Topics?” Wendy asked.

Kim and Kanye haven’t responded to Wendy’s joke that the reality star and rapper could have “grabbed” their baby daughter from the surrogate and left her in the hospital, though Kardashian and Williams have a pretty long history when it comes to the two throwing some serious shade at one another.

While the two have exchanged some not so nice words in the past, it was only earlier this month that a source claimed Kardashian had allegedly asked her team to contact producers on the show after Williams threw some serious shade at her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who’s reportedly pregnant with her first child.

After Wendy suggested that Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott had left her after learning about her alleged pregnancy and accused the 20-year-old of having plastic surgery, sources alleged to Hollywood Life that Kardashian was seriously unhappy with the talk show host and felt she’d gone too far with her latest comments.

“Wendy’s crossed the line with Kim in the past, but it’s this time is probably the most upsetting because she’s so protective of Kylie, especially right now,” claimed the insider, adding that Kim felt Wendy was “bullying” her family.

“Bullying her like this is so cruel, it’s unforgivable. Kim is not happy with Wendy at all,” continued the source. “She’s already asked one of her assistants to get the show’s producers on the phone.”

Back in 2016, Wendy made more serious allegations against the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

After it was revealed that Kim had been robbed at gunpoint and had millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry stolen while in Paris, France, Williams called the entire Kardashian clan “soulless” on her show and suggested that Kim may have been lying about the whole ordeal for attention.