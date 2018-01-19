Writer Susan Braudy Accuses Michael Douglas Of Misconduct, ‘Fire And Fury’ Author Michael Wolff Offers Support

Michael Douglas has officially joined the ranks of powerful Hollywood men accused of sexual misconduct. Writer Susan Braudy has come forward with her story about working with Douglas, and her allegations sound like they are straight out of one of the actor’s 1990s movies.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Susan Braudy revealed that she was hired to run the New York office of Michael Douglas’ Stonebridge Productions in the late 1980s. Braudy alleged that while working for Douglas, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the time, she was regularly subjected to sexual harassment, graphic dialogue, and humiliating comments about her appearance. Susan also alleged that Michael Douglas openly discussed affairs he had with his movie co-star, Kathleen Turner, and a European heiress and that he once masturbated in front of her during a script meeting.

Braudy also detailed her allegations in a televised interview on The Today Show. Susan told Today that Douglas often repeated conversations to her that he had with Jack Nicholson in which they discussed “such things as the 50 slang words for his private parts.”

“I think he just thought he was so powerful he thought he could do anything,” Braudy told Today. “He thought he was the king of the world and could humiliate me with no repercussions.”

Michael Douglas has vehemently denied the allegations, but Susan Braudy’s story differs from those of many of the women who have kept silent about their sordid experiences with Hollywood men. Susan Braudy talked about it—and she talked about it a lot. Susan has reportedly been telling her story to her closest friends for decades, including Trump tell-all writer Michael Wolff, her friend since the 1970s, as well as former Newsweek journalist Lynn Povich.

Wolff, who has made his own headlines recently thanks to his book, Fire and Fury, confirmed to THR that he had discussed the alleged incidents with Susan Braudy “many, many times” since she told him about them years ago, as well as Douglas’ “relentless, goading, mocking and belittling sexual behavior.” Wolff also posted a message of support for Susan on social media.

My friend Susan Braudy says publicly what she has long told me privately about Michael Douglas' cruel and degrading behavior. https://t.co/yuyRMAHncJ — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 18, 2018

Susan Braudy says Michael Douglas fired her soon after the masturbation incident—this after she avoided signing a confidentiality agreement. Last week, Douglas came out guns blazing to deny all Susan’s accusations. In a pre-emptive interview with Deadline, Douglas only admitted to using inappropriate language in front of his former employee but denied the harassment and masturbation claims.

“Coarse language or overheard private conversations with my friends that may have troubled her are a far cry from harassment,” he said. “Maybe she is disgruntled her career didn’t go the way she hoped and she is holding this grudge.”

Michael Douglas Gets Out Front Of Potential Harassment Story To Preemptively Deny Sordid Accusation https://t.co/0I5nh039Br pic.twitter.com/0cGGu4pImy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 10, 2018

Douglas also referred to Susan Braudy as a “blogger” and admitted she sometimes mentioned him in her blogs but never in a negative light. Interestingly, Douglas is mentioned in Braudy’s most recent post from earlier this month. In the post, Susan defends Michael Wolff’s controversial Trump book and also gives a bird’s eye view of what it was to like to work with Douglas at the height of his fame.

“In 1986, I went to work for Michael Douglas and had the misfortune to encounter Donald Trump as he elbowed and shoved his way to the front of lines and threw money, private plane rides and other material perks at Douglas blatantly trying to purchase ‘friendship’ with a star,” Braudy wrote on her Manhattan Voyeur blog. “He made me shudder and back out of rooms. Once he shoved Glenn Close away hard at an awards ceremony so that he could introduce Douglas to the crowd.”