Top Trump Lawyer Went To Extraordinary Lengths To Pay Stormy Daniels For Her Silence, Report Says

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly used a private company and a pseudonym to pay Stormy Daniels.

The Hill is reporting that Cohen purportedly created the company, Essential Consultants LLC on October 17, 2016, and used it to pass on payment to a lawyer representing the former adult star. The payment was meant to keep Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged sexual affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump was with his third wife, Melania and his youngest son Barron was less than four months old.

Cohen was Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organization at the time and has consistently denied that President Trump had sex with the adult video actress.

According to the report, Cohen had initially planned to make the alleged $130,000 payment using a company called Resolution Consultants LLC. A company he created in September 2016. However, the attorney decided against it and formed Essential Consultants, a company based in Delaware.

Delaware is a preferential place when it comes to limited-liability companies that want to make anonymous payments. Individuals are not required to publicly identify themselves before making transactions. The report is claiming Cohen used the private company and pseudonyms to mask the identities of the people involved in the deal.

The report alleges that Stormy Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Clifford was identified as “Peggy Peterson” and Cohen listed as an “authorized person.” The dossier states that Cohen could have easily hired a lawyer or agent as the “authorized person” for the LLC but opted to do it himself.

Following the scandalous report that Cohen allegedly made payment to the adult video actress to keep quiet about her tryst with the president, a memo in circulation purportedly signed by Clifford states otherwise. The memo states that the adult film star never had sex with Trump.

However, this is not the first time that the 38-year-old has mentioned having sex with Trump. In a 2011 In Touch interview, Clifford gave details of the alleged sexual encounter with the billionaire before he turned president. The story has been corroborated by her ex-husband, Mike Moz and good friend, Randy Spears.

She also passed a polygraph test.