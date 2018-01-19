’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Arkhipchenko Goes To College, Slams Her ‘Gold-Digger’ Critics

Anfisa Archipchenko is no doubt one of the 90 Day Fiance’s most talked-about cast members. Her hysterical outbursts and diva-like demands have both shocked and entertained the show’s fans. After appearing in two seasons, the 22-year-old Russian beauty is moving on with her life by doing another shocking thing–enrolling at a university!

Yes, Anfisa is now a college student. She announced this yesterday on her Instagram account, saying that she already started classes at an undisclosed school.

“If you saw my stories a couple days ago, you probably guessed that I am now a college student and yesterday was my first day of classes,” Anfisa wrote.

The 90 Day Fiance alum posted a photo of herself posing outside her school building while clutching onto notebooks. Anfisa also displayed her good sense of humor by sarcastically dissing haters who call her a “gold-digger” because of how she was portrayed in the TLC show.

You always should have a plan B in case trophy wife dreams fail, right? #GoldDigger101

Anfisa was last seen on TV last year in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 with her American husband Jorge. The two had a massive blowout over Jorge’s financial status. As it turned out, Jorge admitted that he’s not an American millionaire. In fact, he’s not just poor–he’s also in debt. Because of this, Anfisa demanded that they sign a “post-nuptial” agreement where she infamously struck at Jorge during a meeting with their lawyers.

By the end of the season, Anfisa and Jorge’s relationship was left open-ended. In the Tell-All episode, Jorge all but directly confirmed the rumors that Anfisa previously worked as a pornstar. This terribly upset Anfisa and called Jorge a liar.

In the same Tell-All episode, Anfisa was slammed by her co-stars as a gold-digger because she was unapologetic about her lavish ways. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? also featured Anfisa flaunting her designer items and consulting with a doctor about getting Botox.

Despite her shallow persona, the sexy reality star actually studied linguistics back in Russia, according to TLC. And now, Anfisa once again proves her critics wrong by pursuing a college education in America.

Meanwhile, Anfisa continues to refuse to reveal whether she and Jorge are still together. According to In Touch, she recently posted a photo of herself holding a box of exquisite roses but she didn’t state if the sender was indeed Jorge.

“Right now, I prefer to keep my personal life private,” Anfisa wrote in the photo’s caption.