Trump Was Spanked With ‘Forbes’ Magazine With Ivanka, Don Jr. On 2006 Cover, Claim Emails About Stormy Daniels

The revelations about adult film star Stormy Daniels and her alleged affair with Donald Trump have been grabbing the public interest. As reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy claimed that Trump dodged questions about Melania Trump when Daniels first met Trump in 2006, during a purported tryst that took place in a Lake Tahoe hotel. Stormy also alleged that Trump asked her to sign his DVD copy of her adult movie during that time, but bailed on giving her a promised condo and role in his reality TV show. Stormy also claimed in the wake of her 11-month adulterous affair with Trump that his sexual predilections included requests to be spanked with a rolled-up Forbes magazine.

“Yep. She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘Shark Week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

According to Mother Jones, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, provided plenty of details about her alleged sexual escapades with Trump in the years following their affair. The news leaked not because of Stormy’s X-rated career, but because of her political aspirations. Stormy thought about running against Louisiana Senator David Vitter in 2009. As such, Stormy was advised by politicos who sent emails back and forth about her and her adventures with The Donald, who claimed she spanked Trump with a copy of Forbes magazine.

it gives me no solace to report that it is true:https://t.co/AVE7d0vHDU — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 19, 2018

Daniels went through her phone contacts in 2009 to give to her political consultants, as potential campaign contributors. That’s when Trump’s name entered the conversation. Andrea Dubé, a Democrat and New Orleans-based consultant, who was shocked that Daniels had Trump’s number.

“Donald Trump?” she wrote. “In her cell phone?”

The reply came that yes, Stormy knew Trump and had even spanked him with a Forbes magazine. It wasn’t just any Forbes magazine, but one that included Trump on the cover. However, the 2006 cover of Forbes not only had Trump on the cover, but Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump as well, as reported by Forbes.

According to James West, the Senior Digital Editor at Mother Jones, the alleged Forbes magazine used to spank Trump was the one with Ivanka and Don, Jr. on the cover, as seen in his below tweet.

On Twitter, the notion of Trump being spanked with a Forbes magazine is getting plenty of attention.