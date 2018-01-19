Minnie Mouse Brings A New Look With These ‘Rock The Dots’ Shoes From New Balance [Photos]

Each and every year, RunDisney works with New Balance to release a set of Disney-designed shoes for the different marathons, but things were changed up a little for 2018. This year, Minnie Mouse is taking center stage and she has a new series of shoes to celebrate National Polka Dot Day which is taking place on Jan. 22. With that being said, it’s time to see her new sneaker designs that will have anyone proud to “Rock the Dots.”

Minnie Mouse has always been on the highest step of fashion and she usually loves to wear her customary yellow shoes, but she may be willing to switch them out. As reported by Disney Style, there are a handful of new styles of New Balance shoes and each of them is inspired by none other than Minnie herself.

As you’ll be able to see, yellow is almost nowhere to be found on any of these new shoes as the focus is on the red, white, and black to go along with her signature polka dots. Each pair of shoes also comes with a polka-dot bow charm that can sit attached to the front of your laces.

Don’t forget to pay close attention to the inside of your shoes since they are decorated to look just like Minnie’s dress.

As you can see, this line from New Balance is quite incredible and overly adorable for anyone that loves Minnie Mouse.

On the official website of New Balance, all of the styles can be seen and ordered. There are a handful of designs for women which range in price from $74.99 to 139.99. The styles for young girls range in prices from $49.99 to $64.99.

If you’re going to be at Walt Disney World in the coming week, don’t forget to “Rock the Dots” on Jan. 21, 2018, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog. There will be a special celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to honor Minnie Mouse who is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

New Balance really treats those who are a part of the RunDisney family well, and this year is absolutely no different. They are still getting some trendy and stylish new shoes, but there is an extra sweet touch for 2018 and it is none other than polka dots. If you love Minnie Mouse, any of the shoes from this new line are for you and will help you “Rock the Dots.”