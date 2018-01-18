Johnny Depp Joining Marilyn Manson’s Band, Reports Spark More Depp Backlash

Johnny Depp has demonstrated his love for music and his abilities on guitar for decades now. The star has performed alongside some of the greatest in the world of rock, and has become good pals with Marilyn Manson while on the scene.

Now it seems that Manson wants Depp to take a role as guitarist in his band, but, due to a number of reasons that seem to follow the Pirates of the Caribbean star around as of late, many are not happy about this possibility.

A tweet by Manson, indicating that Depp is considering playing guitar, garnered a flurry of responses. Some were in favor of Johnny joining forces with the rocker, while others responded with references to abuse allegations brought against the actor by Amber Heard. Metro notes the mixed reviews that resulted from the announcement.

“Reaction to the suggestion was mixed. While many Manson fans freaked out in excitement over the possible signing, many others shared links to articles regarding the physical and emotional abuse allegations made against Depp by ex-wife Amber Heard.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in a rocky marriage that was over shortly when Heard alleged domestic violence by the star. The two then went through a very public and dramatic divorce that was finalized last January. Depp has denied the allegations, yet ever since, Johnny has faced backlash with every project he has since been apart of. Most recently Johnny received a negative response when he was re-cast in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Many Manson fans are also calling out the rocker due to a past band member who was fired from the act when his own girlfriend alleged sexual assault. As Metro reminds, “Manson last year parted ways with long-term bassist Jeordie White, also known as Twiggy Ramirez, after he was accused of rape, sexual and physical assault by his ex-girlfriend Jessicka Adams.”

Not everybody is enthusiastic about Marilyn Manson’s suggestion https://t.co/B3WdHxMRen — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) January 18, 2018

Marilyn Manson came to Johnny Depp’s defense over Heard’s allegations, however, and clearly stands by his pal on the issue. As the Independent reminds, Marilyn insisted that Johnny was “completely crucified” by Heard.

“Johnny is one of the nicest people that I know—to the extent where it’s almost heartbreaking how kind he is to his friends, and everyone around him. I know that he was completely crucified—unjustly.”

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Marilyn Manson is the godfather to Johnny’s daughter, Lily Rose Depp, and has been a very close friend to the actor and his children for decades.