Fans Comment On How Much They Miss The Obamas After Barack’s Touching Birthday Tribute To Michelle

Barack Obama may no longer be the president of the United States, but that doesn’t stop many of his fans from wishing that he still was.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Michelle Obama posted a photo on her Instagram account of flowers and a hand-written card that she had received from her husband, Barack, on her birthday. In the caption of the picture, Michelle lovingly referred to Barack as both her “best friend” and “biggest fan.”

Fans of the former FLOTUS clearly loved the photo, as it received over 1 million likes as well as over 90,000 comments. But in true Obama fashion, Barack took to his own Instagram page to share an equally adorable photo as well as a heartfelt caption for his wife on her 54th birthday.

Like his wife, Barack referred to Michelle as his “best friend” before saying how much he appreciates her strength, grace, and determination. At the end of the post, Barack confessed that he loves his wife “more and more” every single day.

The photo shows the pair sitting together outside with smiles on both of their faces. Barack is seen putting his arm around Michelle and gazing at her as Michelle is seen looking off into the distance with her hand over her heart.

Though the former president does not have as many Instagram followers as his wife does, his photo actually got more Instagram likes than Michelle’s with over 3 million likes and 86,000 plus comments.

While many of the 56-year-old’s followers were quick to comment on the post to wish Michelle a happy birthday, an overwhelming number of his fans couldn’t help but comment on how much they miss having the Obamas in the White House.

“I miss you both everyday.”

“I love you both sooo much & miss your beautiful speeches & the way you cared for all the American people!!” another commented.

A few other followers decided to compare the Obama’s relationship together to the relationship of current President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

“Beautiful. I don’t imagine Trump says that to Melania. Michelle and Barrack, you can see the love.”

In more ways that one, it seems as though the Obamas approval ratings are on the up and up. According to HuffPost, President Obama’s ratings have gone up since he left the White House last year, improving 7 percent. On the flip side, Forbes reports that Trump is currently seeing the “lowest” approval rating of any president on record.