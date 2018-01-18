‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Fri., Jan. 19: Dead DiMera, Stefan Horrified By Vivian’s New Plan, A Return

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 19, reveal that Andre DiMera‘s (Thaao Penghlis) dead body is discovered. Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) is appalled by Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) taking drastic measures. Also, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) returns to Salem and asks Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) out on a date.

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers reveal that Abigail finds Andre DiMera dead. It comes right after she defended her villainous BFF to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

There certainly is no shortage of suspects. He was one of the most hated men in Salem. It seems that nearly everyone had a motive, everyone except Abigail. It is teased that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be on the case. It won’t be an easy one to solve because of Andre’s reputation.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Vivian will come up with an extreme plan. She has to think quickly and creatively after overhearing Chad and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) talking. John is getting close to exposing the truth.

As fans know, when it comes to Vivian, there is no such thing as going too far. However, Stefan DiMera will be shocked at her latest suggestion. He believes that she is going overboard. Will she cross the line, even though Stefan is a partner in her devious scheme?

Viewers have not seen Lucas Horton for quite some time. Before Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) left Salem, she urged Lucas to be there for their son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). He finally decided it was time to get sober. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm he will get out of rehab on Friday.

Besides reconnecting with his mother, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow), he will approach Chloe Lane. He asks her out on a date. However, it is bad timing because on this same day, she leaves town for a short time. The actress, Nadia Bjorlin, went on maternity leave at the time these episodes were filmed.

Fans who want to see Lucas and Chloe have a second chance at love shouldn’t worry too much, though. Chloe will return and it is possible she might say yes when she comes back.

