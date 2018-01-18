Stormy Daniels To ‘In Touch’: ‘Wow What A D***’ – Trump’s Boring, Unprotected Sex, Melania Question-Dodging

Donald Trump sat with Melania Trump and their son, Barron William Trump, at a tennis tournament in New York on Sunday, September 10, 2006, as seen in the attached photo. According to porn star Stormy Daniels and her latest full interview with In Touch Weekly, that was merely two months or so after Stormy allegedly had sex for the first time with Donald in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Stormy described Trump dodging questions about Melania, whom Daniels said was home at the time of their adulterous affair, tending to a then three-month-old Barron. Trump merely told Stormy not to worry about Melania when Daniels made mention of Trump’s wife at the time – a topic that Stormy said he made sure to steer away from and back to himself.

“He goes, ‘Oh don’t worry about her,’ she recalled — and boastfully showed off a magazine cover featuring himself…’He was very full of himself,’ said Stormy, ‘like he was trying to impress me or something.'”

Stormy hoped Trump didn’t think she was a hooker. Not that she had anything against hookers, but Stormy told the magazine that she had never prostituted herself. In spite of all the hubbub about being with a celebrity, sex with Trump was “nothing crazy” and only featured one position. Daniels reported it was the kind of sex position that one would expect someone Trump’s age to utilize. At the time of the alleged affair in 2006, Trump would have been close to 60 years of age.

Daniels shared with her friend, Randy Spears, that the “pretty boring” sex with Trump didn’t come with any protection, as reported by the Huffington Post. Spears thought Stormy got a “kick out of the fact” that she was having sex with Donald Trump. Stormy said she was even mean to Trump, making fun of Trump’s hair and clothes. But Trump “loved it,” according to Daniels, speculating that no one probably spoke to Trump in that manner before.

According to Stormy, she first hooked up with Trump in July 2006, with Daniels claiming that Trump didn’t seem worried about Melania finding out about their affair.

“It did occur to me, ‘That’s a really stupid move on your part.'”

By the time 2011 rolled around, and Stormy felt bold enough to give her interview to In Touch Weekly, it had been five years since the alleged affair occurred. Stormy began to feel a sort of remorse over the sordid relationship with Trump, but she had one choice word she called Trump in the wake of the affair, which she says happened when she thought again about Melania at home with such a young baby while Trump was allegedly off gallivanting with Stormy.