‘Trading Spaces’ Host Paige Davis Slams ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Joanna Gaines

It’s safe to say that Trading Spaces star Paige Davis isn’t a fan of Fixer Upper. The host of the show, which is being rebooted this year, took the opportunity to slam Fixer Upper host Joanna Gaines and her favorite design style at the Television Critics Association press tour last week. What did Davis say about that iconic shiplap style Joanna is known for?

Davis Slams Fixer Upper’s Style

According to Life & Style, Davis took a shot at Joanna when asked about design trends she wished would go away. Davis immediately answered that shiplap styles, which Joanna uses all the time on Fixer Upper, should disappear ASAP.

As fans of Fixer Upper are aware, shiplap is a design trend that uses rustic wood in an overlapping pattern, like those used in old barns and historic homes. Although Davis’ jab was bold, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, probably aren’t paying much attention.

Not only is the couple stepping away from Fixer Upper after five seasons, but they are also gearing up for their fifth baby.

Chip And Joanna Announce Baby No. 5

Chip and Joanna announced the baby news in a post on Instagram at the beginning of the year. The couple already share four kids together: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, nine, and Emmie Kay, seven. Part of the reason they decided to step away from Fixer Upper was to focus on their family, and it looks like they’re going to have their hands full with a little one in the house.

The baby news comes after Chip admitted that he was done having kids, though he apparently had a change of heart.

New episodes of Fixer Upper air Tuesday nights on HGTV.

Trading Spaces Hasn’t Changed

TLC, meanwhile, recently announced its plans to revive Trading Spaces and it sounds like the show will retain many of its old elements, including some of its infamous reveals. In fact, TLC Vice President Howard Lee recently opened up about the reboot, assuring fans that not all of the homeowners will walk away happy campers.

“Not every episode has a happy ending,” Lee shared. “What one of our designers does with eggshells is shocking. Dozens and dozens of eggs were harmed.”

Ty Pennington Opens Up About His Return

In addition to Davis, Trading Spaces will see the return of Ty Pennington as a carpenter. As far as Pennington is concerned, Trading Spaces separates itself from its counterparts because the show has a lot of unpredictability.

While other renovation shows, like Fixer Upper, typically wow homeowners in the final reveal, you never know how people are going to react on Trading Spaces, which is half the fun.

Who Else Is Returning To Trading Spaces?

The new season of Trading Spaces will also feature a mixture of veterans and new designers. This includes Doug Wilson, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Genevieve Gorder, Laurie Smith, Vern Yip, and Frank Bielec. Carter Oosterhouse will also take on a few carpentry responsibilities alongside Pennington.

Fans can watch Davis in action when the new season of Trading Spaces kicks off April 7 on TLC.