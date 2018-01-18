Ben Affleck Reportedly Wants To Marry Lindsay Shookus Despite Unfinalized Divorce & Fans Were Disappointed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been separated since 2015 although they didn’t file for divorce until April 2017, seeking joint legal and physical of their three kids – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. Following the divorce filing, the Daredevil actor started a relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus in 2017. From there, the new couple seemed inseparable, spending time together, looking in love. Now, it seems that he is ready to tie the knot with the TV producer although his divorce with his ex-wife is not yet finalized.

According to Life & Style Weekly, Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus can’t stand to be apart from each other and want to take their relationship to the next level. The news outlet’s source said that the 45-year-old actor has fallen hard for the TV producer and believes that she is “the one.” The couple reportedly wants to get married. However, they will have to wait for their respective marriages from their exes before they can move forward.

Ben Affleck agreed to co-parent his three children with Jennifer Garner, and have been trying to figure things out. including their assets and finances, according to the insider. Shookus also has a four-year-old daughter with Late Night With Seth Meyers producer Kevin Miller. They have also filed for divorce since September 2015, but it has to yet be finalized.

“It’s no surprise that they’re now taking their relationship to the next level. They both want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Together, Ben Affleck and his new partner have been spotted property-hunting in New York City, Los Angeles, and in the Brentwood neighborhood. Although the new couple didn’t start dating until Garner filed for divorce last year, rumors have it that they already have an affair since 2013. According to a source who previously told People, the couple has been seeing each other and were even regulars at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

After the news broke that Ben Affleck is ready to marry Shookus, fans were put off. In the official Facebook page of Life & Style Weekly, many fans expressed their disappointments on the actor. Most of them complained why it would be too soon for him to get married again when his divorce from Garner is not even finalized yet.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent life together for eleven years.