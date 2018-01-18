NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Might Target Hawks’ Dewayne Dedmon To Solve Big Man Woes

Recent trade rumors have emerged that the Milwaukee Bucks could target Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon to potentially solve their current problems at the said position. The Bucks presently have six-year veteran John Henson as their starting center with 20-year-old Thon Maker as the primary backup.

Milwaukee has been rumored to be looking for an appropriate starter since Christmas Day, a month-and-a-half after trading Greg Monroe to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for their now starting point guard Eric Bledsoe. The team reportedly made “initial inquiries to the Golden State Warriors” for big men JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia in December, but no deal has pushed through, according to Oregon Live.

The Bucks were then linked to two big-name stars, the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Memphis Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol, as well as to New York Knicks backup Kyle O’Quinn.

The NBA’s trade deadline is three weeks away on February 8, and rumors abound that Milwaukee would make a trade for a center by then.

Meanwhile, Hoops Hype‘s Bryan Kalbrosky reported that the Hawks have made Dedmon, Atlanta’s starting center, “available to trade for teams who need a big man.” At 28, Dedmon is two years older than Henson, an inch taller, and about 20 pounds heftier.

Dewayne Dedmon (#14) grabs the rebound against Thon Maker (right) and Malcolm Brogdon during a Hawks-Bucks game earlier in the season. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Dedmon is in the first year of his two-year, $14 million deal with the Hawks and could choose to become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he activates his player option.

Kalbrosky noted that Dedmon “will assuredly opt out” of the contract as he felt “underpaid” for a starter in the league. The Hawks are said to be unwilling to give him what he demands and would rather trade him than pay him in the summer.

Kalbrosky projected a trade scenario that would send D.J. Wilson, Rashad Vaughn, and a future draft pick to the Hawks for Dedmon. Wilson and Vaughn are both 21-year-olds and former first-round selections that could help Atlanta in their rebuild.

The Hawks are currently in the cellar of the NBA with a 12-31 record. They have lost four of their last five games before the 102-99 upset victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Philips Arena on Monday.

Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 23-20 slate and is on pace for a second straight postseason appearance this year.