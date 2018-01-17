Kim Richards Admits She No Longer Watches ‘RHOBH’: Former Reality Star Has New Passion

Kim Richards has been a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills family for a long time, as she was on one of the first episodes of the entire show. During the first season, Kim and her sister Kyle Richards got into a heated argument where Kyle accused her sister of being an alcoholic. She also made accusations about her husband Mauricio taking care of Kim. Kyle later regretted airing their dirty laundry on the television show, but Kim’s drinking problem ended up being a big storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In addition, Kim has gained and lost several friends because of this addiction, it being one of her primary storylines for years, as she struggled to keep it a secret from fans.

According to a new tweet, Kim Richards is now revealing that she’s not watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo on Monday nights. She’s not watching to support her sister, Kyle Richards, who is still on the show. Instead, Kim revealed that she was watching The Bachelor to follow Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love. Of course, he’s known in the Bachelor family, as he was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season a few years ago.

Kim Richards has previously revealed that she’s very thankful for everything that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has given her. Because of the show, she has earned more financially, she has been given movie roles, and she has worked on her relationship with her sister. In addition, Kim has also gained a better relationship with her children, even though they weren’t happy with the drinking being exposed to the world. These days, she’s keeping to herself and focusing on living a happy and sober life. One can imagine her sister Kyle is proud of her, as she’s staying sober and out of trouble. Kim hasn’t talked about this season of the show at all.

Kim Richards is not on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite being sober, Kim feels that the show isn’t a good place for her to be, as she focuses on her family, her sobriety and her grandson.