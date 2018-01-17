‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Jan 17-31: Pre-Sweeps Action, Faison’s Return, Jason Chases Traitor

General Hospital spoilers for the rest of this month promise a huge build-up towards an explosive February sweeps when Detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) loses his life. The hunt for the traitor is on, and Peter August (Wes Ramsey) plays cat and mouse with those who are clueless that it’s him. The mayor’s race heats up, new love sparks, and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) searches desperately for answers as the clock ticks down to Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) wedding to Drew Cain (Billy Miller).

Ava’s Surgery And Molly Kidnapped This Week

General Hospital spoilers for the rest of this week, January 17-19, promise that Wednesday’s show is a standalone episode featuring Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) life-altering surgery. It’s not so much the scars that disappear but it’s the reckoning she faces while under anesthesia. Spoilers from The Soapies tease that Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) is back and makes an appearance as part of her nightmares.

However, don’t believe the hype from one fan fiction factory known for fibbing – Morgan is not back to stay. Bryan Craig has a hit prime-time show and has moved on, so this is a one-off. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) is worried about the outcome of her mom’s surgery, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) gets a strange text message, and Julian Jerome (William deVry) offers support to his sister while she’s in crisis.

On Thursday, new spoilers hint that Molly Lansing (Hayley Erin) goes missing as part of the Charles Street shenanigans. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) keeps panicking over her baby’s fate. Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) wants Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to run his mayoral campaign, but she won’t do it since he wants to develop Charles Street. Franco (Roger Howarth) is shocked when he’s questioned.

Friday’s General Hospital spoilers promise that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) gets a surprise visit while Jason finds an unlikely ally in his search for the traitor. Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) gets desperate when she sees Nathan’s online story. Alexis wants Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) to win the mayoral race at all costs, and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) looks for a solution. Ava’s new focus is short-lived.

GH Spoilers Week of January 22 – Jason’s Mystery Visitor

Next week on General Hospital, Laura updates Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) on her political aspirations on Monday while Anna pleads with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about matters related to Faison. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) takes matters into her own hands. Is this about Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier)? Then on Tuesday, January 23, Obrecht faces the demons of her past while Anna creates a diversion.

When the article doesn’t produce the results they want, Lulu is frustrated, but Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is relieved. Peter is cautious because he’s still hiding his true identity as the traitor and he finds a means to get in the way of Jason’s pursuit without giving himself away. By Wednesday, January 24, Nathan is ready for a break and Lulu has to talk her way out of an uncomfortable situation.

Lulu's story is out there, whether Maxie likes it or not. Did Nathan make a deadly mistake in giving her his story? #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/2IatL0WEYY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 15, 2018

The same day, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) confronts Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) about his split from fake girlfriend, Anna. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) gets good news that day, and Jason makes an important declaration. Thursday, January 25 brings GH spoilers that Anna gets a visit but could it be Finn who’s grateful? Franco feels alone, and Nathan asks Dante to be godfather to his unborn child.

Friday, January 26 spoilers find Finn in over his head, Carly trying to be useful, and Lulu sparking a new idea. Sonny and Jason arrive just in time to save someone, but whom? Also next week, Ned is confident he’ll win the mayor’s race, Jason gets a visit from an old friend, Anna has nothing to offer, and Kiki feels betrayed, no doubt by her mother, Ava.

We'd stay out of Kiki's way if we were you… she's in the mood to break something. Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WMCCI2qscy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 3, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Week of January 29

As January closes down and we head into February sweeps, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central predict that Sonny grows increasingly suspicious as he and Jason investigate the traitor. Peter’s time as Faison’s secret son seems to be running out. On Monday, January 29, Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) tries to repay a debt, but to whom? Griffin and Kiki continue to grow closer as Ava’s paranoia grows.

Also, that day, Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) falls for a ruse, but who’s deceiving her? Jason is determined to find the traitor no matter what and continues to chase leads. Unfortunately for Jason, Peter sees him coming and keeps the game afoot awhile longer. On Tuesday, January 30, Anna makes a surprising move in her quest to take down Faison once and for all, but will it succeed?

WATCH: Anna realizes her false reality with Finn meant more to her than she lets on. #GH pic.twitter.com/NKKJJiAuQW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 16, 2018

The same day, Jason is interrupted on his quest. He’s neglecting his kids with this obsession, so it begs the question of whether he’s making the right choices. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has a tender moment with Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) but they’re sitting on a big secret and Anna is on to them. It turns out Drew knows more than he thinks about his kidnapping, Faison, and the traitor.

Sam makes Drew a promise, but there’s a reckoning coming if he gets his memories back. On the last day of January, Wednesday the 31st, Valentin reminds Nina that her attack on Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) made them vulnerable to Anna and the WSB. He wants to shield Nina at all costs, but how far will this matter go and why won’t Anna just drop it?

On Wednesday, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has sexy plans for Jordan to distract her from her workload as the top cop in Port Charles. Peter says he can’t help and Sam refuses to help as January ends and February sweeps kick off and feature the return of Anders Hove as Cesar Faison. Ian Buchanan confirmed the actor’s return with a leaked photo from a General Hospital cast lunch.

February Sweeps Sneak Peek

Time’s running out for Nathan West as more sources confirm Ryan Paevey’s tragic departure during February sweeps. This sets up a reunion for Maxie and Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) who, as it seems, has returned to GH judging by his many recent appearances. Also in sweeps, we’ll find out more about creepy Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) who dated Betsy and abused Drew and Franco as kids.

In addition to Peter being unmasked in sweeps as Faison’s other son, we’ll find out whether he’s a villain or not. After all, Peter did save Jason and hid him away in that Russian clinic instead of killing him off as Faison wanted. It could be that Peter’s not as evil as we assume. We’ll also find out soon who is Peter’s mother as fans wonder what woman would consent to be Faison’s baby mama.

Catch up on the latest GH scoop on Friz’s upcoming split, why Drew decides to undergo the risky memory restoration procedure, and what happens when Faison’s sons go to war. Don’t miss any of the action-packed episodes as ABC daytime builds to a shocking February sweeps. Check back often for all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.