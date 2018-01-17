‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Embarrassed By Divorces: ‘I Should’ve Said No’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is opening up about her two divorces from Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert. The MTV reality mom claims that she knew she should have said no to the proposals at the time, and also claims that she feels embarrassed by having two failed marriages under her belt at such a young age.

According to a Jan. 17 report by Pop Culture, Leah Messer recently shared a text message conversation between her and one of her friends. In the texts, the Teen Mom 2 star talks about being “embarrassed” about her two divorces and claims that she would wait a long time before saying yes to another man, wanting to make sure that he is actually the one this time around.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Leah Messer has been unlucky when it comes to her love life. The mother-of-three has been married twice, but the marriages just didn’t work out. Leah married her first husband, Corey Simms, when their twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, were young, ended up divorced after she shockingly admitted to cheating on Corey with an ex-boyfriend before the wedding. Corey had Leah served with divorce papers and the two ended their marriage just one year after tying the knot in 2011. Corey later went on to get re-married to Miranda Patterson, and the two now share a daughter, Remi, together.

Leah Messer’s second marriage came just one year after her divorce to Corey Simms. The Teen Mom 2 star married boyfriend Jeremy Calvert in 2012 and the following year their daughter, Addie, was born. The marriage seemed like a good fit at first. However, Calvert’s job often had him out of the house for days and weeks on end, leaving Leah at home with three young daughters. Leah Messer then began to develop some mental health issues, which she went to rehab for. While in treatment she and Jeremy divorced, and Leah returned home to her girls as a single mother yet again.

Since divorcing Jeremy Calvert in 2015, Leah Messer has been mainly single. Although Teen Mom 2 fans have watched her date a bit on the show, Leah seems mostly focused on her daughters and building a life for herself in all of her business endeavors.

Fans can watch more of Leah Messer’s life when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.