Kylie Jenner Returns To Social Media Amid Pregnancy And Surrogate Rumors

Kylie Jenner, who is allegedly pregnant with her first child, has returned to social media amid rumors that she was her sister, Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. The reality TV star and lip kit mogul posted a story to Instagram, despite declaring that she is taking a six month break from the limelight.

The reality TV star is reportedly in the third trimester and is carrying the baby of her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The pair are also reportedly on the rocks, with Kylie Jenner allegedly begging him to stay around more often instead of jetting off on tour continuously. Travis was also spotted at a Hollywood strip club just before the holidays, which had rumors of a split all over social media.

Kylie Jenner posted a story to her Instagram promoting some of the cosmetics from her line, the aptly named, Kylie Cosmetics. She has previously stated that due to her family’s increased fame, she does not need to spend a dime on advertizing because she can simply become a bestselling make-up brand using her own family’s clout.

Rumors have been swirling that Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian’s surrogate, which has been a fan theory since news broke that Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant. This, however, appears to be unsubstantiated, as the surrogate for Kim’s baby has been previously revealed.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny the rumor that she and Travis Scott are expecting a baby, which is rumored to be a girl. The reality TV star was allegedly photographed at CVS Pharmacy yesterday making a quick run with her belly hidden under an oversized hoodie. However, fans remain unconvinced that this is Kylie, unless her face has changed by pregnancy, which is not completely out of the realm of possibility.

She has not made a statement about the pictures thus far. Previously, photos of her pregnant belly reportedly leaked to the media, and Kylie Jenner was quick to denounce them, saying they were photoshopped.

The reality TV star and make-up mogul has yet to post anything personal on her social media accounts since her announced break from the spotlight. It is assumed she will wait until after she gives birth to announce that she was expecting at all.