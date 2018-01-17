Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reject $5 Million Offer To Sell Baby Photos

The world may be eager to see the third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But, the celebrity couple has rejected multiple offers to sell the baby girl’s photos. According to them, it is against their morals to sell the first pics of their third child.

Kim and Kanye apparently got huge offers to sell the pics. A number of media outlets were interested in taking the exclusive rights of the photos. They reportedly offered as high as $5 million. According to Yahoo Finance, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $175 million, while Kanye West’s net worth is $145 Million. The couple said that it would be against their morals to sell out the first photos of their baby.

The couple wants to ensure the safety of the child before thinking of anything else. As soon as they are satisfied with the child’s safety, they are going to share the photos on their own.

Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West immediately rejected all the offers they got. According to TMZ sources, the couple would never consider taking money to share the first photos of their child.

Fans may have to wait for a couple of months before they could see the third baby of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. That’s the standard duration the celebrity couple has maintained so far for their earlier kids. They released the first photos of North and Saint only after two months of their individual births.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

North West’s first pics were revealed on Kris Jenner’s talk show, while Saint’s first photos were released on their website. The release of Saint’s first photos was to celebrate the birthday of Kim’s father Robert Kardashian Sr. that falls on February 22. One may wonder if the couple is going to do that same for their third baby.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers are fighting among themselves over the use of surrogate. Some of them are slamming the #momofthree for not conceiving the third child herself. Some others came in her support to inform the “haters” that Kim had medical complications. So, she was unable to conceive the child herself.

#momofthree A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

TMZ revealed in September that the surrogate is a Democrat college graduate in her 20’s. She is a fit African-American woman who already has a couple of children with her husband, whom she’s been happily married with for five years.