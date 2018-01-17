Audrey Roloff Talks ‘God-Given Adventures,’ Gets Called Out For Profiting Off Her Faith

Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World fame recently shared a post on social media expressing her opinion on how the word “adventure” has become a cliche. Audrey, who’s known for sharing heartwarming messages and pieces of advice on Facebook and Instagram, thinks that the word has been thrown around so much, especially on social media, that it has become something less than it should be.

“Adventure – I think we’ve made this word into a bit of a cliche,” Audrey said. “We long to have a life full of adventure, but what does that even mean?”

Roloff further expressed that people have become “increasingly obsessed with the idea of adventure” that many mistake it as a mere pursuit of personal “desires and passions.” According to Audrey, true adventure is embarking on what she described as “God-given adventures.” The 26-year-old mother stressed that adventure has become more about chasing “our own whims” rather than pursuing what God intends for each and everyone.

Similar to what Audrey wrote on her post, Merriam-Webster defines adventure as “an exciting or remarkable experience.” It also said that it is an “undertaking usually involving danger and unknown risk.” For Audrey, however, adventure is more than just that as it should involve God.

“Adventure is synonymous with earnestly walking with Jesus and following His will for our lives,” Audrey said. “It involves excitement, experience, exploration, uncertainty, and risk!”

Audrey cited the case of Noah, who, in the Bible, was tasked by God to go on a “seemingly irrational and preposterous adventure.” In the popular story, God supposedly chose the “righteous and obedient” Noah to build an ark that would survive the “devastating flood” that was used to punish corrupt and selfish people. This God-given adventure was by no means an easy one, Audrey explained.

“The adventure God called Noah to wasn’t something his friends enviously oohed-and-aahed at,” Audrey said.

Roloff further said that God-given adventures are often “ludicrous” and that he only picks those who are “fully committed” to go on his chosen adventure.

While many followers admired Audrey for the inspiring words she usually posts on social media, here are some who can’t help but call her out for using her faith to make money, reports The Hollywood Gossip.

At the end of her unusually long post, Audrey said that she wrote the piece for her 2018 Anchored Press Weekly Devotional Planner. As The Hollywood Gossip pointed out, Audrey seems to be selling the devotional planner to her followers by posting the heartfelt message concerning God and her belief.

“How would Jesus feel about a disciple trying to profit off His name,” asked The Hollywood Gossip.

Interestingly, the post has yet to receive any negative comments as of this writing. Audrey has been called out a number of times, however, for mentioning products and linking to their websites on previous posts.

Many of her followers expressed their gratitude for the “nice ‘short’ story,” as one fan jokingly described the post. One of the comments even came from Anchored Press themselves.

“We are so happy God brought your heart to the pages of the Anchored Press Devotional Planner this year,” they wrote on the Instagram post.

Audrey responded by thanking Anchored Press for their mission.