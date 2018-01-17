‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Joins Kim Kardashian In Welcoming Baby No. 3 Amid Wild Theory That She’s Her Surrogate

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner's secretive pregnancy has sparked quite a few crazy theories and things are getting more intense after her sister Kim Kardashian welcomes her third child.

“Pregnant” Kylie Jenner secretly joins her family in celebrating the arrival of Kim Kardashian’s third baby and people are still wondering: Is the Lip Kit mogul the actual surrogate in this story?

The 20-year-old member of the Kardashian clan has been a recluse since news about her pregnancy emerged, making speculations about her situation more intense to the point of coming up with a wild conspiracy theory.

According to The Sun, KUWTK fans have been speculating about the three pregnancies in the famed family: Kim’s third baby via surrogacy, Khloe’s confirmed gestation and Kylie’s rumored pregnancy.

After the 33-year-old Revenge Body star confirmed that she is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson, people started wondering why “pregnant” Kylie Jenner hasn’t spoken up about her own situation. And that was when they started thinking: What if Kylie was actually Kim’s surrogate?

Now, speculations are starting to get intense after Kim welcomed baby No. 3, thanks to an unnamed surrogate.

Based on the theory, the timing appears to fall perfectly into place as rumors that the youngest Kardashian sister going into labor emerged days before her sister’s secret surrogate gave birth to another young Kardashian. In fact, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans started a Twitter storm about it.

To top that off, the Inquisitr had just posted an update about pregnant Kylie Jenner visiting the hospital where she was advised to consider delivering via C-section to ensure the safety of her child after she reportedly experienced “minor complications.”

Now, a report from Hollywood Life claiming that pregnant Kylie Jenner “secretly” joined Kim and Kanye in welcoming their third baby has either doused or fueled the flame even more as a source close to the family revealed that she secretly went to the hospital to join Kim Kardashian in her joyous moment.

“Kylie shocked the entire family when she left her home to support her sister during the surrogate’s birth of Kim’s baby,” an unnamed source said.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Based on the outlet’s insider information, Kylie set aside her anxiety over her own pregnancy to support her sister, making it sound like she wasn’t the one who gave birth.

“Kylie has become a recluse, living a secluded, secretive life at home since becoming pregnant, rarely leaving the security of her Calabasas gated community.”

Despite this, the Kardashian pregnancy conspiracy theory still stands as the source added how Kylie reacted when she held her new “niece” for the very first time.

“Kylie was brought to tears as she was able to meet her new niece for the first time. Kylie was super emotional and overwhelmed to meet the newest Kardashian.”

If the theory is to be believed, this might just be a ruse to prevent clever fans from figuring out the truth about pregnant Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. Of course, there are still people who aren’t convinced of the theory and nothing is official yet, so it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.