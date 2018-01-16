Ann Curry To Appear on CBS Wednesday To Talk Matt Lauer And #MeToo Movement

From the time Matt Lauer was fired from The Today Show, Ann Curry fans have been waiting for Lauer’s former co-anchor to speak up about Matt Lauer and reveal details of her emotional 2012 Today exit.

Now, Ann Curry is finally ready to talk and she is going to a Today competitor on Wednesday to do so. In her first interview since leaving NBC, Ann Curry is scheduled to appear on the CBS This Morning show.

According to the Daily Mail, she is reportedly going to dish on Matt Lauer, and “address” his inappropriate sexual behavior that led to his dismissal from Today. Curry is also expected to discuss her 25 years working for NBC News, as well as the #MeToo movement, and of course, her new PBS show, We’ll Meet Again.

There has not been an explanation as to why she has chosen to go on CBS as opposed to Megyn Kelly’s show on NBC. Kelly has famously invited Lauer and his accusers to speak on her show. It would have been a coup for her to have Curry come on her program, yet, it is always possible that the powers that be at NBC were not interested in opening up more wounds around the Matt Lauer firing.

Ever since Matt Lauer was fired from Today for inappropriate sexual behavior, fans have wondered what Ann Curry had to say about this. There had been rumors that when they were co-hosts, Lauer had bullied her and that he was responsible for her departure from Today. Yet, in November, Curry’s immediate response after Lauer’s firing was that she was “still processing” things.

Since her departure from Today, Ann Curry has spoken about her experience at the top morning show and the boy’s club that dominated NBC News.

In 2013, the Lauer-Curry work relationship was featured in a New York Times piece. There, Curry revealed the “general meanness” in the male-dominated environment. They would make fun of what she wore, and once even called her Big Bird because of the yellow dress she wore.

TOMORROW on @CBSThisMorning: Former "TODAY" co-anchor @AnnCurry will join us for her *first* TV interview since leaving NBC in 2015. She'll discuss her upcoming @PBS show and we'll also ask her about the #MeToo movement and the firing of her former colleague Matt Lauer. pic.twitter.com/j7JLQsTuze — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 16, 2018

The behinds the scenes mean-spiritedness went as far as Photoshopping a photo of her next to Big Bird, with the caption “Who wore it best.”

Worst of all, Matt Lauer seemed to shift the lower ratings blame onto Curry. When she made the on-air announcement that she was leaving, it appeared that this was her own decision, yet fans knew that this was not true.

Her emotional last day and Lauer’s attempt at giving her a kiss goodbye to her flinching response angered viewers, and the ratings dipped even lower.

What will she say on CBS This Morning? While Fox News believes she will “exact revenge” on Matt Lauer, she may decide to take the high road.

One indication that she may choose to go that route is her recent interview with People. She revealed that being fired from Today “Hurt like hell.” But after several years, she can look at the past with some optimism now.

“I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard, But I had to let go. And I learned that when you not only let go but open your arms wide and learn the lessons that an experience — no matter how bad — can teach you, that’s when you rise.”

Ann Curry has been in the media this week because she is now publicizing her new show, We’ll Meet Again. The new PBS documentary starts on January 23. Speaking to Broadway World, Curry explained what the show is about.

“This series helps people separated by conflict, war and humanitarian disasters find each other again and reveals untold stories of courage, survival, friendship and even love.”

Curry is interested in these stories because they are about regular people, not those in power.