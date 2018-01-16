‘The Sims 4’ New ‘Laundry Day Stuff’ Pack Adds Washers, Dryers, And Rustic Furniture

Sims can do a lot of things that real people do. They can age through various life stages, they can get promoted at their jobs, they can get married, and they can have pets. The list goes on and grows larger with each expansion pack, game pack, and stuff pack released for The Sims 4. Although a relatively mundane activity, Sims could not maintain their wardrobes. A large catalog of clothes is available to them, but these items needed no care.

Sims do not have to wash their clothes even though most things in their simulated lives need maintaining. After all, the counters have to be clean, the dishes washed, and the floors mopped. With the latest game pack for The Sims 4 on PC, regular clothes washing is now a possibility for Sims everywhere.

“Laundry Day Stuff” adds washes, dryers, clotheslines, a washtub, hampers, and more to the game. With these new objects, Sims will begin taking care of their clothes. With a hamper on the lot, Sims will start to fill it with their soiled garments. If a hamper is filled or no hamper is present at all, clothes will begin piling up. Sims with the Slob trait ignore hampers altogether according to the official site. With the new DLC, Sims will have to wash their clothes eventually.

Electronic Arts

Clean clothes buff Sims with special positive moodlets while wearing dirty clothes offers negative ones. Sims can even include additives to their washers to add different scents. Adding flowers gives clothes a pleasant scent while mischievous Sims can add food to make clothes foul. Like other appliances in The Sims 4, Sims can also upgrade their washers and dryers with upgrades that make clothes pristine more often or reduce the chance of a dryer fire.

The “Laundry Day Stuff” pack also includes new rustic furniture, country clothing, and a few hairstyles. The full list of items, objects, and clothes can be found on the Electronic Arts website. New doors, sinks, surfaces, and wicker furniture are part of the pack. There are even new layered rugs, decorations, and laundry-oriented clutter. Like all stuff packs for The Sims 4, the new “Laundry Day Stuff” packs costs $9.99.

The Sims 4 continues to update with free patches and paid DLC like “Laundry Day Stuff” regularly. The new stuff pack comes over a month after the release of the highly anticipated “Cats & Dogs” expansion which released last November. As the Inquisitr reported, the expansion pack introduced pets that can be highly customized. Players can assume more expansion packs, game packs, and stuff packs are coming to The Sims 4 in the future.