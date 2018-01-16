Melania Trump May Not Even Sleep In The White House, Has 'Business Relationship' With Trump Says SiriusXM Host

First Lady Melania Trump has been the subject of fascination, especially in the wake of Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, emerging with all sorts of claims about Melania, as reported by the Inquisitr. Wolff alleged that Melania’s presence wasn’t readily seen inside the White House when he was there and also claimed that Mr. and Mrs. Trump shared a strange relationship. Whereas Melania’s beauty-for-business relationship theory has been previously alleged, SiriusXM host Donny Deutsch has reiterated those claims on Tuesday, January 16, during his appearance on the Wendy Williams Show.

Deutsch told Wendy that he heard Melania doesn’t spend much time at all in the White House and even went so far as to say that he was not even sure that Melania slept at the White House. The conversation turned when Wendy asked Donny how he thought Melania was getting along as first lady, even as President Donald Trump is currently embroiled in controversies ranging from racism charges to an alleged yearlong adulterous affair with a porn star, as reported by Slate.

“I think they have a business relationship. From what I hear she’s not in the White House very much. I don’t know if she’s even sleeping there.”

Whereas Melania was all smiles, as seen in the top photo above, upon returning en route to D.C., after the holiday weekend with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach had ended, the claims from Deutsch aren’t the first time folks have questioned whether or not Melania spends all of her nights at the White House.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Melania was captured on camera leaving Trump Tower just one month after she had moved into the White House, after a 145-day delay. For that mysterious trip, Melania had spent three days in New York, with Mrs. Trump shown in the back seat of a black SUV, talking on the phone and smiling once more. However, the large Secret Service presence made it easy for others to spot Melania in the motorcade.

Therefore, Deutsch’s claim that Melania may not even sleep in the White House would leave his viewers and listeners begging to ask, “Where would Melania sleep and how could she sneak away sight unseen?”

