WWE News: Paige Is Out Of The 2018 ‘Royal Rumble’ But Not Yet Out Of The Game

WWE superstar Paige has kept her many fans guessing after her appearance on last night’s Monday Night Raw. The British-born wrestler has only recently returned to competitive action with the WWE after a long injury layoff. Paige was also suspended by WWE for breaches of the company’s wellness policy. As reported by the Daily Star, Paige sustained another neck injury when she was kicked by Sasha Banks during a six-woman tag team match at Nassau Coliseum in New York last month. It was initially reported that Paige’s injury was not serious, but recent reports have claimed that her WWE career may be over.

It was widely expected that Paige would use last night’s Monday Night Raw to announce her retirement from competitive wrestling. Paige’s fans will be relieved to discover that Paige is out of the historic women’s Royal Rumble match, but she made no mention of her retirement.

Paige seemed to be in good spirits when she told the WWE universe that she was out of the 2018 Royal Rumble on “doctors orders,” but that she will be ringside to support her Absolution teammates. As reported by Sky Sports, Paige laments her absence from the Royal Rumble, but claims that “Absolution is still going to make the Royal Rumble match their house.”

“As much as it pains me to say this, unfortunately, I do have to sit out this Royal Rumble because of doctor’s orders. “I really, really wish I could partake in this history-making match with all of these ladies but however I will be there to support my Absolution team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.”

According to Wrestling Inc., Paige is “struggling to accept that her wrestling career could be over,” but it should be remembered that career-threatening injury stories are often used by the WWE to help build storylines. Last year, we even saw claims that Roman Reigns has suffered life-threatening internal injuries during his feud with Braun Strowman.

The fact is that WWE wrestling thrives on building storylines and feuds. There is every possibility that Paige has aggravated her neck injury to the extent that it keeps her out of the 2018 Royal Rumble. It is equally possible that the WWE has exaggerated the extent of Paige’s injury as a vehicle to build a feud with Sasha Banks as we head towards WrestleMania 34.

A recent post on Paige’s Instagram feed gives every indication that Paige expects to be back in the ring. In a post a couple of days back, Paige said that “the comeback is always stronger than the setback.” That certainly doesn’t suggest that Paige thinks her career is over, but only time will reveal the true extent of Paige’s current injury woes.