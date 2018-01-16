LeBron James: Cavs Star Uses MLK Day To Attack President Trump’s ‘Stupidity’ On Racism

Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Lebron James has used Martin Luther King Day to attack President Donald Trump’s record on racism. James was speaking before last night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors when he made his scathing remarks. As reported by The Guardian, James’ remarks come just days after Trump is alleged to have described some Central American countries and the entire continent of Africa as “s**tholes.”

As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, President Trump used a press conference at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in Florida to tell reporters that “I am not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.” However, James claimed that Trump has given racists the opportunity to operate “without fear” but says that racism cannot be allowed “to divide us.”

“We can’t allow [racism] to divide us. The guy in control has given people and racism an opportunity to be out and outspoken without fear. And that’s the fearful thing for us because it’s with you, and it’s around every day, but he’s allowed people to come out and just feel confident about doing negative things. “I mean, [I don’t want to] use the word stupidity, but that’s basically what it comes down to.”

.@KingJames hopes he’s honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the way he lives his life & helps others. James talks about the need to remain united against racism despite efforts from those in power to divide the country and allow racism to have a voice today. pic.twitter.com/f6HL3ly49c — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 15, 2018

LeBron James Isn’t The Only One Calling Out President Trump On Racism

It would be fair to say that President Trump and the New York Times do not see eye to eye. The media outlet also used Martin Luther King Day to call out Trump over a host of comments they claim are racist. They go all the way back to the 1970s when it was claimed that Trump’s real estate companies refused to rent apartments to black Americans. The article lists dozens of comments ascribed to Trump, including comments from just a few days ago when Trump called for “less immigration from Haiti and Africa and more from Norway.”

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

President Trump’s claims that Nigerians who have seen America “would never go back to their huts,” and his claims about Barack Obama in the “birtherism” conspiracy theory are also cited as examples of Trump’s inherent racism.

Of course, many will recall the furor after the actions of white supremacist groups in Charlottesville last year. Many people were outraged when President Trump claimed that there were “many fine people” in the white supremacist groups. Trump has also been widely criticized for surrounding himself with people like Steve Bannon, who allegedly has strong ties to white supremacist groups.

Numerous reports show that LeBron James is unlikely to be the last person to claim that President Trump is racist.