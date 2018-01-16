Kate Middleton And Prince William Announce Their Itinerary For Their Scandinavian ‘Charm Offensive’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are visiting for the first time to Stockholm and Oslo from January 30 through February 2 on their charm offensive tour.

The couple plans on taking tea with the royals, visiting schools, discussing mental health, enjoying the arts, and watching winter sports like bandy, skiing, and learning why outdoor activities are so important to Scandinavian culture. In general, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are out on a mission to find out what makes Scandinavian culture so “unique.”

According to the Daily Mail, William and a six-month pregnant Kate will fly in on Monday night, minus Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They do not wish to disrupt their school, and they will be well cared for by their Spanish nanny.

They will physically arrive in Stockholm without a public welcome, but Tuesday is Will and Kate’s first official day in Scandinavia.

January 30, Stockholm

The Cambridges will start out with a bandy game at Vasaparken, an outdoor skating venue centrally located in Sweden. A cross between ice hockey and field hockey, bandy is an exceptionally popular, high-energy winter sport played on skates but with a small ball instead of a puck.

They will then go to the Royal Palace of Stockholm to attend a luncheon held by the royal family. This is hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, along with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will then escort the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the Royal Palace through the beautiful old, cobbled streets of Stockholm to the Nobel Museum.

At the Nobel Museum, they will meet “a number of” Nobel laureates. They will also learn more about “Science in Sweden and the Nobel laureate system.”

Sweden is well known for design and the arts, so their next stop is Ark Des, the national center of architecture and design.

In the evening, the couple will attend a glittering black-tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador. Attending will be Oscar-winning Swedish actress from the Danish Girl, Alicia Vikander, as well as Thor actor Stellan Skarsgård.

Skarsgård is also the father of Big Little Lies actor Alexander, It star Bill, and Vikings star Gustaf. There is no indication whether any of Stellan’s talented offspring will be attending or if Vikander’s new husband, Irish actor Michael Fassbender, will be in attendance.

January 31, Stockholm

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will start out the day taking William and Kate to the prestigious Karolinska Institute, where 40 percent of all academic research in the medical field is done.

The royal couples will then go to the Stockholm city center to visit Matteusskolan, a comprehensive school.

Now afternoon, the quartet will then visit NK, one of Sweden’s top department stores. They are there “to open an interactive exhibition of UK design, fashion, and brands that operate in Sweden.”

Afterwards, the two royal couples will enjoy a private tea at Haga Palace, the official residence of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

The last event in Stockholm is an event at the Fotografiska Gallery, “which at night boasts glittering views over Stockholm.” Should the weather cooperate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive at the venue by boat so that the couple can take in the evening views of the city that is called the “Venice of the North.”

February 1, Oslo

On Thursday, the royal couple will depart from the Uppsala Airbase and head to Oslo, Norway.

Prince William and Duchess Kate will arrive at the Oslo Gardermoen Airport in the late morning. They will be received there by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The royal party will depart for the Royal Palace, home of King Harald and Queen Sonja. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reside at the Royal Palace during their stay in Oslo.

After they enjoy lunch, the royal party will visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park that is located within the Palace Gardens.

Later in the afternoon, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will take the royal couple to an event held at MESH. This is a space for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

In the evening, the Cambridges have been invited to a dinner made in their honor at the Royal Palace. This will include members of the royal family and unnamed special guests.

February 2, Oslo

The last day of Kate and William’s Scandinavian charm offensive begins at the Hartvig Nissen School. This school is featured on the Norwegian television show Skam.

Next, is a private lunch at Skaugum, the official residence of the Crown Prince and Princess of Norway.

Will and Kate’s last stop should certainly leave a beautiful memory. They will be going to Holmenkollen, the snow-laden hills that overlook the beautiful city of Oslo.

The couple will return home that evening, flying from Oslo.

The couple was originally going to visit last fall, but Kate Middleton’s severe morning sickness caused this trip to be rescheduled. Finland was originally on the itinerary, and Prince William visited Helsinki in December, as 2017 marked the 100-year anniversary of the country.