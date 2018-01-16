The seer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, remains famous over 400 years after his death mostly for a book he wrote titled Les Propheties in 1555. The said book is a collection of 1,000 quatrains (four-line rhyming verses) which are said to predict the future. Nostradamus’ 2018/2019 predictions have predicted the start of World War 3, economic fall, and the western side of United States of America will be destructed because of a terrible earthquake.

Depending on which source you consider, the French apothecary and reputed seer has been credited with accurate predicting the French Revolution in 1789; the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945; the Space Shuttle Challenger accident in 1986; both world wars, and many others. The most chilling prediction, other than predicting the September 11, 2011, terrorist attacks, from Nostradamus’ Les Propheties, 2018 and 2019 talks about a great war between two developed countries and how it will engulf the world’s economy.

According to Nostradamus, the big war or World War 3 will start in France and it will start with two great world powers and will last for not less than 27 years. According to Express, some commentators have predicted that due to ongoing tension between North Korea and the United States of America, the hermit state will collaborate with China and Russia to take on the United States mainland.

Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department/AP Images

“In the city of God, there will be a great thunder Two brothers torn apart by Chaos while the fortress endures The great leader will succumb The third big war will begin when the big city is burning”

Many have even speculated that the World War 3 will also bring the great economic fall of this century. Maybe the apocalyptic time won’t resonate with George Orwell’s 1984, but according to the Nostradamus, the global economy will fall as a result of World War 3.

Apart from the World War 3 or the great war of our time and the Recession 2019, Nostradamus appears to have predicted a terrible natural disaster to destroy the western part of the United States.

“An earthquake shall concern particularly the western area of the United States. Its power shall be felt in lands throughout the globe,” he wrote in his book.

The U.S. Geological Survey monitored a series of medium tremors in 2016 and two fault lines in California. According to scientists, the California fault lines are long overdue a major earthquake of magnitude eight or above.

Although Nostradamus’ predictions are all under major speculation, many have stated that his words are nothing but guesses, some lucky and some not. Whether Nostradamus’ predictions are true or not is open to conjecture.