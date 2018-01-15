‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Murder Confession Not About Andre, Fan Theory Suggests He Killed Deimos

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) overhears a shocking confession. He confronts Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) about him confessing to murder. It was assumed that this was connected to Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. However, one fan believes that Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder might be revisited. Does this mean that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is innocent?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it is unlikely the person who killed Andre DiMera would be revealed two weeks ahead of time. At the time, it was speculated that Brady might be covering for a loved one. However, a fan in the Facebook group Days of Our Lives Spoilers & More Deluxe thinks that the murder confession has nothing to do with Andre, but someone else.

As fans recall, there was a huge murder mystery surrounding Deimos Kiriakis’ death. There were many suspects and even a few confessions, but it ended with Nicole remembering stabbing her former lover. Brady decided to keep the amulet and secretly recorded her confessing to the crime. When she tried to leave him for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), he threatened to turn the evidence into the police if she didn’t leave Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggested that Nicole’s confession might not have been the end of the story. The entire storyline of Deimos’ murder was high-octane and filled with suspense. The big reveal was a tad disappointing and lacked excitement. This led to fans wondering if Nicole really did kill him or if the Halo drug created a false memory. It would be the only way Nicole could return to Salem if she were actually innocent.

Some fans were convinced that Brady was the real killer. During the week of June 26, when Deimos was killed, Brady was at the Kiriakis mansion. He claimed he was too weak after recovering from being shot and his coma to attend the fundraiser with Nicole. This was the event in which Deimos spiked the champagne with Halo. That same night, Deimos was murdered, SoapCentral wrote in a recap.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady might not have been as weak as he claimed. He has always been jealous and didn’t like Eric and Nicole working together. Now, they were both going to be at the same event. Is it possible that Brady’s jealousy provided him with enough energy and adrenaline to check up on Nicole at the party? Would he really have the strength to stab a man to death? Did he hire or bribe someone to commit the murder for him?

At the time, he was willing to do anything to help Nicole, even though he didn’t trust her. Deimos was a major thorn in her side. These are all questions that should be answered in the next few weeks.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.